BYC podcast: The latest cricket happenings from around the world

The BYC podcast.

It's back! BYC, New Zealand's most celebrated and feared speciality cricket podcast, has strapped on the pads for another season.

Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of other dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer.

In this week's episode, the panel discusses the best players so far during the Plunkett Shield, potential Black Caps line-ups and the most overlooked players in NZ cricket.

They also look at life advice given by Black Cap Jimmy Neesham, review the funky Caribbean hit from Courtney Ambrose and Dylan recalls the time he got a Black Caps player out and they refused to walk.

Plus, Jase also goes over his favourite umpires to watch and Paul Ford gives his scouting report on the inform players so far this domestic season.