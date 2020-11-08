Cricket: Sophie Devine smashes century in Women's Big Bash League

Sophie Devine of the Scorchers celebrates her century. Photo / Getty

Sophie Devine hammered the first century of the women's Big Bash League cricket season on Sunday.

The White Ferns all-rounder hit 103 off 68 balls for the Perth Scorchers against their Sydney Sixers hosts as part of 183 for four.

The Sixers were halted at 147 for five, 36 runs adrift with Devine winning player of the match honours.

Meanwhile in the Indian Premier League, Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson is heading home after his Sunrisers Hyderabad fell one match short of reaching the final.

Williamson hit 67 off 45 balls in his side's chase of the Delhi Capitals 189 for three, but the Sunrisers fell 17 runs short.

The Capitals will face Trent Boult's Mumbai Indians in the final.