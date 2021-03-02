Six Nations: England star Ellis Genge receives 'death threats' after video goes viral

Ellis Genge (L) reacts to the full time whistle after England's loss to Wales. Photo / Photosport

By Ian Cameron for RugbyPass

England prop Ellis Genge has revealed that he received death threats after a video appeared to show the loosehead not clapping during the post-match tunnel following England's Six Nations defeat at the hands of Wales.

Wales earned a record 40–24 victory over their old rivals in a match filled with controversy. Sadly, drama on the field has spilled over into a lot of ill will on social media.

A video posted on Twitter shows his England teammates clapping Welsh players off the pitch following the final whistle, but the Leicester loosehead appears not to be taking part.

His apparent refusal to clap the Wales players has been interpreted by some Welsh fans and even some former professional players as a slight on his opponents. Inevitably some have sent the Bristolian prop digital hate mail, which according to Genge included 'death threats'.

Genge addressed the video and why he may not have been clapping: "Don't know why I'm not clapping in that tunnel must be deep in thought, utmost respect for the Welsh… as for keyboard warriors sending death threats etc", accompanied by a video of MMA champion Khabib Nurmagomedov saying 'send location'.

At the final whistle, the Leicester prop appeared annoyed by Welsh halfback Gareth Davies, who had the final say of the game when he kicked the ball into touch.

Given that the tunnel was a few moments later, Genge might not have been in the mood for the traditional clap off. Either way, a pretty innocuous incident by any measure.

Genuinely cannot believe I’m writing this but if you think Genge is the only player to not clap going down a tunnel you’re a fool (polite way of phrasing what I actually think!)



Have saved you the trouble and found some clips to make the point (listed below) #clapgate — Phil Llewellyn (@philllewellyn) February 28, 2021

Worst thing about that Ellis Genge clip isn’t the lack of clapping, but folk not being content with their team sticking 40 on England, winning the triple crown AND being odds on favourite for the grand slam. — Graham Love (@glove931) February 28, 2021

Genge's death threats were just the latest unsavoury aftertaste following the weekend's rugby. England skipper Owen Farrell received a tirade of abuse, while BBC presenter Sonja McLaughlan was left in tears following the match after her post-match interviews were derided online by a minority of angry fans.

"Toxic, embarrassing, disgraceful, appalling. Just some of the feedback I've had," McLaughlan wrote on Twitter. "Thanks for using @ sign so it's all hit home. Now imagine getting inundated with abuse for doing your job. In my car crying. Hope you're happy."

A statement from England Rugby. pic.twitter.com/D6wfut7BNV — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 28, 2021

It lead to the BBC, the Six Nations and England Rugby to condemn the abuse she suffered. For a sport that prides itself on respect, this weekend feels like a low watermark.

This article first appeared on RugbyPass and is republished with permission.