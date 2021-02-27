Six Nations: Wales beat England to remain on course for Grand Slam

Wales players celebrate with the Triple Crown shield. Photo / AP

Wales stayed on course for a Grand Slam in the Six Nations after benefitting from two contentiously awarded first-half tries against England before finishing powerfully in a 40-24 win on Sunday.

Replacement first-five Callum Sheedy broke a 24-24 tie with three penalties from the 67th minute inside an empty Principality Stadium before Cory Hill scored a last-minute fourth try — earning a bonus point — for Wales, which followed up victories over Ireland and Scotland in the opening two rounds.

The Welsh secured the Triple Crown, but have their eyes on a much bigger prize with games to come at home to Italy then away to France.

The Welsh powered to a 17-6 lead after 30 minutes, somewhat controversially.

Firstly, winger Josh Adams scored in the left corner after receiving a cross-field kick from first-five Dan Biggar while England's players were gathered around captain Owen Farrell and taking in water in front of the posts. French referee Pascal Gauzere had told Farrell to speak to his team after repeated infringements, and England's captain remonstrated with the match official about the awarding of the try.

Then, fullback Liam Williams collected a ball that had been dropped by winger Louis Rees-Zammit and managed to ground it under pressure over the line. The TMO took a look at the try because Rees-Zammit appeared to knock on — the ball initially went forward off his hand only to then go backward off his leg.

England recovered through Anthony Watson's try and a penalty by Farrell but Wales hit back for 24-14 when halfback Kieran Hardy took a quick tap and scooted over as England fullback Elliot Daly switched off.

England players react to a Welsh try during the side's Six Nations loss. Photo / AP

Another penalty from Farrell, followed by Ben Youngs' brilliantly-taken try via a dummy at the ruck, brought England back into the game again but Wales capitalised on English indiscipline in the final quarter.

The Welsh Grand Slam bid has come as a big surprise, considering they won only three of 10 games in 2020 under Wayne Pivac — and those victories were against Italy, twice, and Georgia.

Their wins over Ireland and Scotland in the Six Nations were narrow, and only came after their opponents each had a man sent off.

England's title defence is in ruins, having also been humiliated by Scotland at Twickenham in Round 1.