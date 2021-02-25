Rugby: Six Nations thrown into chaos as France's clash with Scotland postponed over fresh Covid case

The entire French rugby squad assembled for the Six Nations has been placed in isolation. Photo / Photosport

The Six Nations has been thrown into chaos with France's game against Scotland set to be postponed until after the tournament was due to finish and both teams facing the prospect of fielding weakened sides.

A positive Covid test in the French camp on Thursday night - the 11th positive over the past week - saw Sunday's match called off, with the Six Nations immediately announcing they hoped to rearrange rather than cancel the fixture.

That has created huge logistical problems with Six Nations sources suggesting the French will be unable to play the game next weekend - the only remaining fallow week - with their entire squad in isolation after coming into contact with the infected player at Thursday's training session.

The possibility of a midweek game has been floated but rejected on the grounds of player safety, with the idea of three Six Nations matches within a week deemed a non-starter.

With Scotland playing Ireland and then Italy at Murrayfield on the remaining two weekends, the only option is to play the game after the scheduled finish to the tournament for a second year running, meaning Super Saturday will again not be the finale of the tournament.

There were initial reports in France that July was a possible date, but with Scotland hoping that many of their players will be with the Lions, and France already having scheduled summer Tests, that appears to be wide of the mark.

There are also real concerns over player release, with the game now set to take place outside the designated window for Test matches.

What happens next?

Six of Scotland's starting XV against Wales play their rugby outside Scotland, including captain Stuart Hogg and playmaker Finn Russell, and all would need their clubs to agree to them being released at a crucial stage of the domestic season. For France, whose Union has often had a fractious relationship with its top clubs, the obstacles are even more daunting.

During the Autumn Nations Cup the French clubs refused to release their top players when not required to do so, leading to France playing England with effectively a third team. In those circumstances, whether Finn Russell, who plays for Racing 92 in Paris, would be released looks highly questionable. So, too, does the idea of France being able to field a full-strength side.

During the autumn, when Fiji were unable to fulfil their fixtures due to positive Covid tests, they forfeited the game and their opponents were awarded a 28-0 walkover. However, that was largely because there were no fallow weeks in the tournament, which had a schedule that led towards a final on a fixed date.

The Six Nations are keen to avoid such a scenario, not least because the cash-strapped sport has to consider the reaction of sponsors and TV rights holders, which may explain why they are determined to reschedule matches rather than cancel them.

They may also have been influenced by the events of last year when several Barbarians players broke the bubble, causing their game against England to be cancelled. The cost that day wasn't just to reputations, and with a blame game already underway in France, this time around a cancellation could come with a price tag attached.

Not that Six Nations matches being postponed or cancelled is without precedent. In 2001, when foot and mouth disease caused the cancellation of Ireland's fixtures away to Scotland and Wales and at home to England, they were initially rescheduled for May but eventually played in September and October.

It turned out to be England who were the losers that year; previously imperious and unbeaten, they turned up for the rearranged match in Dublin minus the injured Martin Johnson, Lawrence Dallaglio and Phil Vickery and lost 20-14 to blow a Grand Slam.

When France and Ireland's 2012 match at the Stade de France was called off 10 minutes before kick-off due to a frozen pitch, and with temperatures at minus five, the match was played on the next fallow weekend. However, when unbeaten Ireland's home games against Scotland and Wales were cancelled in 1972 after threats from paramilitaries, they were simply cancelled and never rescheduled.

Meanwhile, Scotland prop Zander Fagerson's appeal against his red card from the Wales game has been dismissed but the Appeal Committee have altered the terms of his suspension so that the four games he misses will include Glasgow's matches against Ulster and Zebre.

Fagerson will now miss matches up to, and including, Scotland's home fixture against Ireland on March 14, although the committee said that "due to the postponement of the France v Scotland match, the Appeal Committee will have the opportunity to review Mr Fagerson's playing schedule and consider the consequences of the postponement".