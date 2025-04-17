Burling made an appearance at the event’s prizegiving, which had been brought forward a day to Tuesday because of the storm that was due to hit Auckland on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old took time to mingle with the competitors, posing for photos and signing autographs.

While many of the young athletes competing will have been inspired by Burling’s accolades in the top levels of the sport, he, too, once competed in the Optimist National Championships; a 12-year-old Burling winning the title in 2003.

This year’s overall open fleet was won by reigning champion Matteo Barker, the son of former Emirates Team NZ and American Magic America’s Cup helmsman Dean Barker, ahead of Hamish Brown and Will Fyfe.

The girls’ open fleet was won by Zofia Wells – also a back-to-back champion – ahead of Charlotte Handley, who in March won the starling class in the annual Girls Regatta, and Greta Hutton.

Peter Burling made a surprise appearance at the prizegiving of the Optimist National Championships at Royal Akarana Yacht Club. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die

The gesture came just days after the shock news that Burling would not be part of the next America’s Cup campaign with Team NZ, who withdrew a contract offer that was on the table for their incumbent skipper, with team chief executive Grant Dalton saying they could not let any more time go by before they moved on with their campaign.

Burling is yet to share his view on the two parties going their separate ways, but wished the team all the best in their next defence of the Auld Mug in an Instagram post.

“I’m proud of the battles, the wins, and being part of one of the greatest sporting teams in the world,” he wrote.

“I want to take this time to thank you all. My family, friends and Kiwi sailing fans for the amazing support over the past decade. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who’s been part of this chapter.

“I’m incredibly excited for the future – growing the Black Foils, proudly representing New Zealand both at home and on the global stage, and driving positive ocean action through Live Ocean.”

