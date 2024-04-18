Emirates Team New Zealand have taken their new AC75 out for its maiden voyage in Auckland. Video / Emirates Team New Zealand

Team New Zealand’s new America’s Cup era has officially begun.

After rolling their new AC75 out of the shed last week and putting the vessel through its paces in the days since, Team New Zealand made a bit more of a spectacle when officially launching the boat at a ceremony in Auckland this afternoon.

The new AC75 has been gifted and blessed with the name Taihoro by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, with the name inspired by Taihoro-Nukurangi, and translates to “to move swiftly as the sea between both sky and earth”.

“Taihoro-Nukurangi captures the dynamic essence of the sea (tai), the concept of speed (horo), the earth’s movement (nuku), and the expanse of the sky (Rangi),” Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust chair Marama Royal said.

“Taihoro symbolises the boat’s evolutionary journey. It represents a transcendence of traditional boundaries, creating a connection between the sea and sky. This vessel is more than a mere craft; it harnesses the power of nature, seamlessly transitioning between realms. Taihoro is not just traversing the ocean; it bridges the gap between sea and sky in its quest for victory,” Royal said.

With each team only allowed to build one new AC75 for the America’s Cup in Barcelona later this year, there has been plenty of planning and development involved in the process.

For Team New Zealand, the build itself began over 10 months ago with 45 boat builders working on the project. It was completed a few weeks ago, at which point it was transported to the Team New Zealand base at Wynyard Point, where it has been fitted out with the required technical, hydraulic, mechatronic and electronic components, before being wheeled out out the shed last week.

While competing teams have been able to see plenty of what the others are up to throughout the campaign thanks to the joint recon team, the actual AC75s have been shrouded in secrecy; a veil which is now slowly being lifted around all teams.

Team New Zealand were the second to show their hand by putting their AC75 in the public eye, after Alinghi Red Bull Racing. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli have since revealed their vessel, while Ineos Britannia have been teasing theirs on social media. American Magic and Orient Express Racing Team have also had the AC75s shipped to their respective bases in Barcelona and are expected to launch them in the coming weeks.

“These moments are always especially proud occasions for everyone in the team,” Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said.

“So much of what the team does has to be kept secret from friends and family for obvious reasons and the work involves a huge amount of dedication, commitment and time, so it is always special to share the result of that effort with them at our home base naming and presenting Taihoro in partnership with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, who again have given our boat a really special and meaningful identity,” Dalton said.

“This is the boat which we will take to Barcelona to defend the Americas’ Cup for New Zealand later this year and the name Taihoro helps us to carry our identity to Barcelona and to share our country’s innovation and culture on the world stage.”

America’s Cup key dates

Barcelona Preliminary Regatta: August 22-25

Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robins: August 29-September 8

Louis Vuitton Cup Semifinals: September 14-19

Youth America’s Cup: September 17-26

Louis Vuitton Cup Finals: September 26-October 5

Puig Women’s America’s Cup: October 5-13

Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match: October 12-21

America’s Cup challengers

Ineos Britannia (UK - Challenger of Record)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland)

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy)

New York Yacht Club American Magic (USA)

Orient Express Racing Team (France)

Youth and Women’s America’s Cup teams

New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, Italy, USA, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.