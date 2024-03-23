A lot has changed for Luca Kirwan in the past three years.

When the America’s Cup was in Auckland in 2021, Kirwan was a budding rower taking in the action as a fan. He had spent a bit of time with members of the Luna Rossa team as his dad, former All Blacks wing Sir John, went to a few of their trainings.

Born in Auckland but growing up in Italy, Kirwan moved back to New Zealand aged 13 when his dad was appointed the Blues’ head coach. He had spent half his life living in each country and cheered the Italians on as they came up short in the Cup match against Team New Zealand.

Among the things he learnt about the event was that a few rowers had transitioned into sailing after their careers on the oars. So, when he decided to call time on rowing after making the New Zealand team for the 2022 world championships as a reserve but not getting a row, Kirwan reached out to Luna Rossa to find out what it would take to join their team of cyclors for the 2024 campaign.

Last week, the 24-year-old was confirmed in the Italian syndicate’s power unit for the regatta in Barcelona later this year.

“I’d actually never been in a sailboat before being on Luna Rossa, which is crazy,” Kirwan told the Herald.

“My first time was on the LEQ 12 prototype – the Red Rocket, I call it – and it was just an unreal experience.

“It all happened so quick, to be honest. A couple of years ago I was rowing. Now I’m here in Italy doing this. It’s a big change.”

But it was a change that almost didn’t happen.

Qualifying for the team as he holds an Italian passport, Kirwan reached out to Luna Rossa about what it would take to be considered for the team’s power unit. He was sent a test – essentially a vomit-inducing workout – which he carried out at home in Auckland on Christmas Eve, 2022.

He sent the results back and waited a few weeks before he heard back.

“They got back to me and said it was a good score but not quite good enough to call me over for an actual trial.”

Luca Kirwan trained for four months after being initially knocked back by Luna Rossa. Photo / Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

By that point, he had set his sights on competing for the team. Kirwan enlisted the help of coach Charlie Pugh to develop a plan to help him work towards hitting the required marks.

He completed the test again about four months later, achieved better scores and sent Luna Rossa the results. They liked what they saw and invited him to Italy for a 10-day minicamp which involved more testing and saw how well he fit into their operation.

“We can’t really go into the specifics of the testing because everyone has different ones, but there’s all sorts. The classic is your 20-minute max out, which I think everyone does, then there were others as well.”

He was ultimately offered a role in the power unit and will wear the same number his dad donned in 62 of his 63 tests for the All Blacks.

“It’s cool to be able to take the number 14 forward,” Kirwan said. “When I let Dad know, I think he was pretty proud. It’s a special number in our family and, for me, it felt pretty natural to go ahead with the number 14. I’m looking forward to wearing that out there.”

Now, after representing New Zealand in rowing, Kirwan finds himself on the other side of the equation.

When racing starts in Barcelona, Kirwan will be one of the many sailors looking to snatch the Auld Mug away from Team New Zealand; a task he is looking forward to taking on.

“It’s good. I feel like both countries are my home so, for me, having rowed for New Zealand, I felt like it would just be an amazing opportunity to sail for Italy,” he said.

“I thought it was pretty cool, Luna Rossa’s project in 2021. You saw their performances and what it meant to them.

“I really resonated with Luna Rossa throughout that and I was always pretty keen to come down here and try give the Kiwi boys a bit of a crack.”

America’s Cup key dates

Barcelona Preliminary Regatta: August 22-25

Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robins: August 29-September 8

Louis Vuitton Cup Semifinals: September 14-19

Youth America’s Cup: September 17-26

Louis Vuitton Cup Finals: September 26-October 5

Puig Women’s America’s Cup: October 5-13

Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match: October 12-21

America’s Cup contenders

Emirates Team New Zealand (NZ - Defender)

Ineos Britannia (UK - Challenger of Record)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland)

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy)

New York Yacht Club American Magic (USA)

Orient Express Racing Team (France)

Youth and Women’s America’s Cup teams

New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, Italy, USA, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.