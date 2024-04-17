Emirates Team New Zealand have taken their new AC75 out for its maiden voyage in Auckland. Video / Emirates Team New Zealand

In more than 170 years of racing, the America’s Cup has seen plenty of legends of the sport leave their mark on the competition.

A glimpse at the list of inductees in the event’s Hall of Fame shows the likes of Sir Peter Blake, Dennis Conner, Sir Thomas Lipton and Sir Russell Coutts; individuals who, in one way or another, have made a lasting impression on the history of the regatta.

Now, Team New Zealand’s Kevin Shoebridge sits among them.

Shoebridge, who is currently the chief operating officer for the Kiwi outfit, is one of four new inductees into the America’s Cup Hall of Fame this year, being recognised for his long-standing success in the cup.

The 37th America’s Cup is Shoebridge’s 10th campaign in the event, after first joining the New Zealand challenge in 1986 as a sail trimmer for KZ-7 Kiwi Magic for the 1987 America’s Cup cycle in Fremantle.

While the Kiwis were beaten by Stars & Stripes in the finals, Shoebridge has gone on to be an integral member of the New Zealand set-up on that stage and has been a part of all four of the nation’s successful campaigns.

He joins British broadcaster and writer Bob Fisher, Spaniard Juan Vila - who is also currently in his 10th cup campaign, working with Alinghi Red Bull Racing as the team meteorologist and performance analyst - and American Josh Belsky, who sailed with five America’s Cup teams and won the Auld Mug three times.

The quartet will be honoured at the America’s Cup Hall of Fame Induction gala, which will be held at the Maritime Museum of Barcelona Spain in mid-October during the window for the cup match.

