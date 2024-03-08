Sir Ben Ainslie speaks with Christopher Reive about his decision to step down from SailGP and his America's Cup future. Video / NZ Herald

After three campaigns with Team New Zealand, Glenn Ashby is back on the America’s Cup scene in a new set of colours.

Having sailed to glory in the world’s oldest international sporting event in its past two editions, Ashby has joined French challenger Orient Express Racing Team in an advisory role as they get into the final stretch of their campaign.

It’s a smart move by the French. Ashby was a core member of the Team New Zealand crew that won the Auld Mug in Auckland in 2021 in what was the debut of the AC75 class.

Less than six months out from the regatta in Barcelona, the French are the only team yet to sail an AC75. Four of the teams competed in the Auckland regatta, while fellow newcomers Alinghi Red Bull Racing purchased Team New Zealand’s first-edition AC75 and put it through its paces early in this campaign.

For the French, Ashby’s experience will help them in that area among others.

“I haven’t been involved in the America’s Cup or with a team really since the last race of the last America’s Cup,” Ashby said. “I’ve been living back in Australia and doing other projects with things that have wheels, so it’s been nice to get back on the water again. It’s a real pleasure to be here.

“My role is very much a helicopter view from the outside looking inside the team; spending time with the sailing team, working with them and helping them learn a little bit about the AC75 and spend a little bit of time with the LEQ talking about the physics and the availability of how the boats work on what they’re likely to experience as they move forward.

“There’s other departments - design and management - that you can be involved with as well, so it’s really a global overview of the campaign as a whole.”

After helping Team New Zealand defend the America’s Cup on home soil, Ashby moved into the innovation space and spearheaded Team New Zealand’s successful attempt at breaking the world land-speed record, driving their purpose-built land yacht Horonuku as it reached a top speed of 225.58km/h.

He has still been around the America’s Cup scene, though, joining the commentary team for the preliminary regattas in Vilanova i la Geltru and Jeddah late last year.

His addition is the latest link between the French syndicate and Team New Zealand. Late to have their entry in the challenger series confirmed, the French purchased an AC75 design package from the Defender. That is expected to have the French in a competitive package when AC75 racing begins, with the full-scale boats set to be deployed for racing proper in the final preliminary regatta - in Barcelona in August.

But while the boat is being finished, the French - who also feature Kiwi Jason Saunders in their core sailing group - have been making the most of their time in Barcelona on their LEQ 12 and Ashby said he liked what he had seen in the team.

“First impression of the team here is they’re all very enthusiastic and excited to move forward into the AC75, which is fantastic.”

America’s Cup key dates

Barcelona Preliminary Regatta: August 22-25

Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robins: August 29-September 8

Louis Vuitton Cup Semifinals: September 14-19

Youth America’s Cup: September 17-26

Louis Vuitton Cup Finals: September 26-October 5

Puig Women’s America’s Cup: October 5-13

Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match: October 12-21

America’s Cup challengers

Ineos Britannia (UK - Challenger of Record)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland)

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy)

New York Yacht Club American Magic (USA)

Orient Express Racing Team (France)

Youth and Women’s America’s Cup teams

New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, Italy, USA, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain,

