Alinghi Red Bull Racing have unveiled their new AC75. Photo / Olaf Pignataro, Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Over the coming weeks, America’s Cup teams will lift the veil on what they’ve been working on for the past few years.

With all teams only allowed to launch one new AC75 race boat ahead of the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona later this year, it has been a matter of ensuring all bases are covered in the build and development of their vessels.

But with the regatta now less than six months away, it’s time to hit the button on those plans being shared with the world.

Swiss syndicate Alinghi Red Bull Racing have been the first to shine a light on their new hull, revealing it in a grand ceremony in Barcelona overnight.

It is the syndicate’s first AC75 built in-house. They were not involved in the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland but did purchase Team New Zealand’s first-generation AC75 as a training boat for the early stages of their campaign.

It was a theatrical unveiling as the Alinghi Red Bull Racing bell - a huge brass bell engraved with the team logo they use for every dock-out - tolled the arrival of ‘BoatOne’ as the vessel slid from its shed under the spotlights. A local Catalan theatre troupe performed as human sails, suspended over the boat.

While the hull shape is now in the public eye, BoatOne will get its final touches and finishings in the shed next week, with the boat to be christened in the next few days prior to its maiden sail.

They will soon be followed by Luna Rossa, who are launching their new AC75 next weekend in Cagliari. No other launch dates have been set at this point, but all other syndicates are due to reveal their new vessels by early May.

Team New Zealand are expected to launch their new AC75 this month in Auckland. Team New Zealand chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge told the Herald earlier in the year they will be sailing it on home waters for a brief stint, before shipping the vessel to Barcelona so it arrives in time for the final preliminary regatta in late August.

“We’ll still sail here in Auckland for a short period of time before we hop on a ship and head for Barcelona, but our intention is to sail early July in Barcelona, which gives us a good amount of time with a new boat up there.”

