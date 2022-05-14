Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

Sailing: How New Zealand crew plan to navigate new SailGP season ahead of opening event in Bermuda

3 minutes to read
New Zealand SailGP team in action during a practice session ahead of the Bermuda SailGP event this weekend. Photo: Ricardo Pinto / SailGP

New Zealand SailGP team in action during a practice session ahead of the Bermuda SailGP event this weekend. Photo: Ricardo Pinto / SailGP

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

Heading into the new SailGP season, New Zealand coach Ray Davies is under no illusions of where his team sit.

The New Zealanders had good moments in their debut on the circuit last season, but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.