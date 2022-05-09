Voyager 2021 media awards
Sailing: Kiwi SailGP star Phil Robertson addresses being dropped by Spain on eve of season two finale; looking ahead with Canada

Phil Robertson has joined the Canadian SailGP team for their debut season in the competition. Photo: Ricardo Pinto / SailGP.

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

Kiwi sailor Phil Robertson has addressed his unceremonious exit from the Spanish SailGP team, saying he wasn't given the opportunity to finish his tenure with the team on a high.

Robertson was sensationally from the Spanish team on the eve of the season two final in San Francisco in March. In explaining the team's decision, chief executive María del Mar de Ros said: "The thing is that Phil, he feels he is superior in some sort of way, and that they [the crew] are kids."

