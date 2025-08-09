Advertisement
‘Run it straight’ $220k Dubai winner apologises after Kiwi teen’s death linked to controversial sport

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Vulangi Olosoni, 26, took home A$200K after winning the Runit Championship League's Dubai-based final in June. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The winner of a $200,000 “run it straight” final has apologised for his role in influencing youth to take part in the controversial collision sport leading to the death of Kiwi teenager Ryan Satterthwaite.

Vulangi Olosoni, 26, walked away with a staggering A$200,000 ($219,000) after winning Runit Championship League’s Dubai

