The winner of a $200,000 “run it straight” final has apologised for his role in influencing youth to take part in the controversial collision sport leading to the death of Kiwi teenager Ryan Satterthwaite.
Vulangi Olosoni, 26, walked away with a staggering A$200,000 ($219,000) after winning Runit Championship League’s Dubaifinal in June.
Speaking to the Herald five weeks after winning the Dubai event, Olosoni said Satterthwaite’s death “hurt me so much”.
“It made me think about life. Imagine being so young and you could’ve been something, then that happens to you... It’s pretty rough [and] I feel sorry for the family that is enduring that pain,” he said.
“I apologise for that as well... influencing the younger generation to do that type of thing.”
“We had everything, that’s why we were safe. We had doctors, nurses, a physio and made sure the referees were well trained in CPR and stuff like that. We had everything we could to give our best.”
Despite the safety measures in place during the Dubai final, three competitors were forced to retire after displaying symptoms of a concussion – including former NRL veteran and Kiwis representative Kevin Proctor, who suffered a serious head injury and subsequent seizure after a collision.
Olosoni, who grew up in rural South Auckland’s Waiau Pa, said he was first told about the new sport by one of his closest friends – whom he used to “run it straight” with in the backyard growing up.
His background in sport includes 1st XV rugby at Rosehill College and a stint at premier club level in the Counties Manukau region, but he hung up the boots in 2022.
“The curious person I am, I went online and started searching run it straight up. I was like, ‘Wait, I’ve done this many of times in rugby’.”
His fears of getting seriously injured were put aside after he prayed and decided to throw his name in the hat.
“When I’m old, say for instance 65, would I regret not taking a chance that I could’ve? And that’s what made me choose it myself.”
Despite not playing any form of contact sport for three years, Olosoni was accepted to compete at the second Auckland trial night at Trusts Arena in front of hundreds of spectators.
“When I was there preparing, all these negative thoughts came to me. It was like ‘You’re not good enough, you won’t achieve it, you won’t win, you won’t succeed’.
“My head space was cooked.”
Olosoni ended up having only one run on the night after copping a shoulder to the head while he was tackling, causing him to stumble around and struggle to stay on his feet. He was forced to retire from the event.
“I wanted to make sure I kept my head away but I still got smacked in the head and that impact caused me to have a concussion.”
Two weeks after his concussion, he was contacted by the organisers asking him to compete in the final as a wildcard – bringing with it a free trip to Dubai, with Runit covering costs of flights, accommodation and giving the eight competitors spending money.
“You feel like you have something to prove to everybody, that you should be there. I had to remember why I was there, to win for my family.”
As he stood 20m away from his opponents, Olosoni said there was “a lot of fear that came over my body”. Despite this, he won two match-ups to qualify for the final against Australian Samuel Suamili.
“Everyone knows him as the ‘Iceman’, because he freezes bodies, and I was just like, ‘Whoa, calm down’.”
The final was called off after three of the six runs, when it was determined Suamili was too dazed to continue. Emotion overcame Olosoni, who burst into tears as his arm was raised in victory.
“It felt like the weight off my shoulders was lifted. I was just relaxed and tears were coming down my eyes. I was just appreciative to the people who were right by my side, my wife and God, as well as my little sister who flew out too.
“Wouldn’t you regret not reaching your potential? Imagine that you reach 70-years-old and you think, ‘I should’ve done this’. The worst thing [that could happen] is that you learn from it.”
As for his A$200,000 prize, Olosoni said he’s given away about $32,000 to family and friends, but hasn’t touched the rest, and had enlisted the help of financial advisers to help him long term.
The Herald understands Runit’s next event will be held in the United States in the coming months, but organisers say it is yet to be confirmed.
Olosoni said they were trying to push the next event further out so competitors would have more time to prepare. He hadn’t decided if he would compete at the next event.
“My biggest choice that I’m thinking about right now is if it’s worth it. If I did get chosen again, I would have to make sure that I get income before I even go. I’ve got to make sure that my family is looked after.”