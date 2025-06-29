Ugly footage has emerged of former NRL veteran and Kiwis representative Kevin Proctor suffering a serious head injury and apparent seizure after a collision during a “run it straight” final in Dubai.
Proctor, who played 283 NRL games and appeared 22 times for the Kiwis, took part in an exhibitionmatch at the Runit Championship League’s controversial $200,000 Middle East event against Australian social media influencer Jordan Simi this morning, New Zealand time.
A livestream of the event shows Proctor, who is tackling, drive his right shoulder into Simi’s chest as the pair run full speed at each other.
Proctor is forced into the air from the force of the collision and falls heavily on his side before his legs start involuntarily twitching in the air and his arms go stiff. It is understood the former NRL Premiership-winning Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans second-rower suffered a concussion.
“Being an elite or retired elite player does not protect them from brain damage in these high impact contacts.”
Proctor was sacked by NRL club Gold Coast Titans in 2023 after posting a social media video of himself vaping in a changing-room cubicle at halftime while his side was losing. He was their captain at the time, but was not playing because of an injury.
The one-off exhibition was part of Australian-based Runit Championship League’s final in Dubai. The organisation held two trial events at Trusts Arena last month, with the winners taking home $20,000 cash prizes – but the West Auckland venue pulled out of hosting the final, citing safety concerns.
It was shifted to the Middle East and held on Saturday night (local time), with eight competitors running full tilt at each other for prizes of A$200,000 ($216,000), A$50,000 ($53,000) and A$25,000 ($27,000) on offer for first, second and third. The organisation has paid for all flights and accommodation for the all finalists.
Proctor and Simi were not included in the eight-man competition for the mammoth cash prizes.
Two other competitors displaying concussion symptoms were forced to retire from the event after bone-rattling collisions.
The Herald has approached the Runit Championship League for comment on Proctor’s concussion. The organisation also posted a video of the collision on its social media platforms.
The Runit Championship League has previously said it is committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of all its athletes.
“We recognise that competing at the highest level comes with physical risks, and we firmly believe that no athlete should bear the burden of those risks alone,” it said in a statement.
“Our athletes are the heart of what we do, and we stand by them – on and off the field. Their commitment to excellence is matched by our commitment to their care.”