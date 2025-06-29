Officials and one medical personnel rushed to check on the 36-year-old, who was helped on his feet and led out of Dubai venue The Agenda. He appeared dazed when standing.

Professor Patria Hume, sports scientist and injury prevention expert at Auckland University of Technology, told the Herald Proctor was “immediately concussed before he hit the ground”.

“The brain damage caused seizure of the arms and legs. This was a serious head injury,” Hume said.

“We have warned of the high impact forces and risk of severe injury. This is another example of severe brain injury in this run it straight event.

“Being an elite or retired elite player does not protect them from brain damage in these high impact contacts.”

Proctor was sacked by NRL club Gold Coast Titans in 2023 after posting a social media video of himself vaping in a changing-room cubicle at halftime while his side was losing. He was their captain at the time, but was not playing because of an injury.

The one-off exhibition was part of Australian-based Runit Championship League’s final in Dubai. The organisation held two trial events at Trusts Arena last month, with the winners taking home $20,000 cash prizes – but the West Auckland venue pulled out of hosting the final, citing safety concerns.

It was shifted to the Middle East and held on Saturday night (local time), with eight competitors running full tilt at each other for prizes of A$200,000 ($216,000), A$50,000 ($53,000) and A$25,000 ($27,000) on offer for first, second and third. The organisation has paid for all flights and accommodation for the all finalists.

Proctor and Simi were not included in the eight-man competition for the mammoth cash prizes.

Two other competitors displaying concussion symptoms were forced to retire from the event after bone-rattling collisions.

The Herald has approached the Runit Championship League for comment on Proctor’s concussion. The organisation also posted a video of the collision on its social media platforms.

The Runit Championship League has previously said it is committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of all its athletes.

“We recognise that competing at the highest level comes with physical risks, and we firmly believe that no athlete should bear the burden of those risks alone,” it said in a statement.

“Our athletes are the heart of what we do, and we stand by them – on and off the field. Their commitment to excellence is matched by our commitment to their care.”

Before the final, a group of trauma clinicians made a last-ditch plea to ban the sport, calling its continued promotion “medically indefensible and ethically unjustifiable”.

The social media trend has already led to the death of 19-year-old Ryan Satterthwaite in Palmerston North last month after he took part in a copycat event and suffered serious head injuries.

