“Following the trials, it was clear from commentary that there was overwhelming concern for the high-risk nature of the event.

“Safety of all participants at our venue is paramount and this activity presented safety considerations that we could not overlook.

“We therefore made the decision not to allow any further Runit events at our venue and the event promoter was advised accordingly last week.”

“Run it straight” has been touted as the world’s fiercest new combat sport and attempts to mirror the most physical collisions seen in rugby league, union and AFL matches weekly.

It involves a runner and a tackler running full speed at each other on a 20m x 4m “battlefield” designed for “maximum action and non-stop intensity”.

“Victory belongs to the one who dominates the collision.”

It has exploded on social media, gaining a mass following over the past month.

Two “trial events” were hosted by the Runit Championship League at Trusts Stadium last week, with $20,000 cash prizes for the winners.

Of the eight competitors in the Wednesday event, three were forced to retire with injuries, two of whom showed signs of a concussion. That was after one of the first competitors in Monday night’s trial was knocked unconscious.

Of the eight competitors at Wednesday's Runit event, three were forced to retire with injuries, two of whom showed signs of a concussion. Photo / Mike Scott

Eight participants were due to compete in the final event next month, with $200,000 up for grabs.

Runit has been asked for comment on Trusts Arena’s decision not to host the final.

Teen dies in private ‘run it straight’ tackle game

On Tuesday, it was confirmed a teen had died after suffering a serious head injury during a private “run it straight” tackle game in Palmerston North.

Manawatū police area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said the 19-year-old man was critically injured while playing an impromptu tackle game with friends on Sunday afternoon.

“The man suffered a serious head injury when tackled, and was taken to hospital by his friends. Tragically, he passed away in hospital on Monday night,” Grantham said.

He said while it was not a criminal matter, police would continue to undertake inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

Palmerston North teen Ryan Satterthwaite died after suffering serious injuries in a "run it straight" game.

A source has confirmed to the Herald the victim was Ryan Satterthwaite. Other online tributes have also named Satterthwaite.

A Runit Championship League spokesperson told the Herald that all its events follow strict protocol to ensure the safety of competitors.

“This is tragic news and our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ryan,” their statement said.

“Any contact sport like boxing, martial arts or combat-style activities should only be held in highly-controlled environments, which include professional medical supervision and support.”

All Runit events follow established protocols including screening of participants for suitability, strict guidelines around where and how to tackle (between the shoulders and hips only), with qualified medical support and medical assessments conducted during and after competition, they said.

“We do not encourage any copying of the sport as it should only be done under the strict conditions outlined above in sanctioned Runit events.”

Professor Patria Hume, sports scientist and injury prevention expert at Auckland University of Technology, said the teenager’s death was preventable.

“Last week in media interviews I stated that it is very clear from the number of concussions from the small number of ‘running at each other events’ that have occurred, that this is going to result in death,” Hume said.

“I also said it unfortunately takes a death to make people take notice and to stop these high injury risk activities.

“Ryan’s death was preventable.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.