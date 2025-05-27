Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Runit Championship League’s $200k Auckland final blocked from major stadium

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A large crowd packed Trust Stadium for the Runit event last night. Video / Mike Scott / Benjamin Plummer

An Auckland stadium says it will not host the final event of controversial new collision sport “run it straight”, citing the “overwhelming concern” the trials caused.

Australian-based Runit Championship League carried out the trials at West Auckland’s Trusts Arena, with a $200,000 cash prize advertised for the winner of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport