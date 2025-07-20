The meetings come after the death of Palmerston North teenager Ryan Satterthwaite from head injuries sustained while participating in a copycat “run it straight” game in May.

National MP raised concerns about ‘dangerous’ trend

Mt Roskill MP Carlos Cheung sent an email to Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell’s office on May 9, which was 10 days before the Australian-based Runit Championship League held its first trial night at West Auckland’s Trusts Arena.

He expressed concerns about the arrival of what he called a “dangerous event” after a Herald report into a viral social media video that showed a man being knocked unconscious and suffering an apparent seizure in Australia as hundreds of children watched on.

National MP Carlos Cheung raised concerns about run it straight coming to New Zealand with Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell's office, but was told the Government didn't want to be involved.

Cheung also contacted the organisation that was bringing the sport to New Zealand to raise concerns but told the Herald he was “not impressed” with its response, which detailed the safeguards in place to ensure player safety and welfare.

A ministerial adviser from Mitchell’s office told Cheung over WhatsApp, after he followed up about his email five days later, that it was a “private event” and “it’s not something we are or want to [be] involved in”.

Act MP Brooke van Velden’s office also received concerns about the event from constituents, which were forwarded to Mitchell’s office on May 21.

“Nothing to do with govt, nor should it be really,” Mitchell’s adviser responded.

Speaking to media five days before Satterthwaite’s death on May 26, Mitchell said “run it straight” had nothing to do with the Government.

Ryan Satterthwaite, 19, died after taking part in a copycat run it straight game in Palmerston North in May.

“That’s nothing to do with Sport NZ, that’s something run completely independently, so I’ve got no comment on that. It’s nothing to do with us.

“There’s no reason for me to intervene in that at all.”

A day after media reports of Satterthwaite’s death, Mitchell told the Herald the event was not supported, promoted, endorsed by or associated with any Government agency.

“I have made my concerns clear and have asked officials for advice in terms of what powers and actions can be taken by Government to respond to unregulated activities and events that pose a significant level of risk.”

Asked if he thought the Government was doing enough to fight back against “run it straight”, Cheung said, “I think we can do a little bit more”.

“I think Sport NZ should take up some responsibility as well.

“We all can enjoy some kind of fun, but I think safety is very important. We just need to have some safety measures to protect us when we’re having fun.”

Best approach ‘not clear’ at this stage – Sport NZ briefing

A briefing prepared by Sport NZ for Mitchell four days after Satterthwaite’s death said it was “not clear” what the best approach was to ensure the safety and wellbeing of participants, nor the integrity of the organisations and promoters associated with combat sport events.

“This initial discussion will be undertaken to establish the rules currently in place that can be used or exercised, and to identify any gaps in the current environment,” the briefing said.

It also discussed the only specific regulation of combat sports in New Zealand – the Boxing and Wrestling Act 1981. The act applies only to boxing and wrestling, not martial arts or emerging combat-type activities such as “run it straight”.

A Runit event was held at Auckland's Trusts Arena in May with competitors on the night battling to win a top prize of $20,000. Photo / Mike Scott

“Where the act does not apply, police have limited powers to intervene in organised combat events and activities.”

Police did not respond to queries about the meeting from the Herald.

Similar concerns have been raised about a backyard amateur fighting competition dubbed “King of the Streets”, which was recently promoted by professional mixed martial arts fighter Dan “Hangman” Hooker.

“It is not clear whether the act applies to events such as ‘King of the Streets’, and this has not been tested in a court,” the briefing said.

While Sport NZ said it was unclear at this stage what would be the best approach to the novel sporting offshoots, it noted regulations were in place in other nations.

“There are combat sports authorities in New South Wales and Western Australia that regulate both professional and amateur combat sports, whereas in Queensland and the Northern Territory the combat codes operate in accordance with their own guidelines, rules and regulations.”

It said regulation in the United States is also done on a state-by-state basis.

“The most common approach is for the state legislature to establish an athletic commission to regulate combat sports.”

The Herald has approached Mitchell for comment on whether the Boxing and Wrestling Act requires amendment.

Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell has asked officials for advice on what actions can be taken by over unregulated activities and events that pose a significant level of risk. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sport NZ’s briefing also said there might be a role for WorkSafe in ensuring an organisation or individual conducting combat events and activities complies with reasonable health and safety requirements.

“We are looking into this matter further with WorkSafe.”

WorkSafe did not wish to comment on the matter when approached by the Herald.

Meanwhile, ACC said it attended the initial cross-agency meeting as it has a “statutory mandate to reduce the incidence and severity of injury in New Zealand”.

“ACC maintains the evidence-informed SportSmart framework for best practice in sports injury prevention,” head of injury prevention Renee Graham said.

“In New Zealand, the existence of ACC means sport organisers cannot be sued for personal injury damages – however, protection from lawsuits does not absolve organisers of a duty of care to participants and their communities.”

Further details about the contents of the meeting have been redacted from OIA documents because of what the Government said was under “active consideration”.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.