Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell has sought advice on what actions can be taken against the new collision sport named 'run it straight'.

Mitchell said he had sought advice from Sport New Zealand and expected to hear back on Friday.

Sport New Zealand Group CEO Raelene Castle told the Herald it was concerned about the emergence of ‘run it straight’, “which clearly comes with significant health and safety risks”.

“Both Sport NZ and High Performance Sport NZ (HPSNZ) are committed to fostering safe and inclusive activities and events for all New Zealanders.

“We are working to facilitate a cross-agency discussion with those who have an interest in this area on what a government approach to the operation of combat sport, including the emergence of activities and events like run it straight, in New Zealand could look like.”

Castle said Sport NZ advised people not to participate in activities that encourage high-speed collisions.

'Run it straight' has been touted as the world's fiercest new collision sport. It involves a runner and a tackler running full speed at each other on a 20m x 4m "battlefield", with victory belonging to the one who dominates the collision.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called Satterthwaite’s death an “absolute tragedy”.

“It’s incredibly tragic for the young person involved, for their family, for their friends. It’s a good reminder for people to take personal responsibility, for individual responsibility, to think about the activity,” Luxon told Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills this week.

“But I’d also say to adults and sports influencers and celebrity influencers, or whatever it is driving this sort of craze, they should be thinking and reflecting very strongly right now.”

Collisions in run it straight ‘comparable to severe car crashes’

Professor Patria Hume, sports scientist and injury prevention expert at Auckland University of Technology, earlier said Satterthwaite’s death was preventable.

“Last week in media interviews, I stated that it is very clear from the number of concussions from the small number of ‘running at each other events’ that have occurred, that this is going to result in death,” Hume said.

“I also said it unfortunately takes a death to make people take notice and to stop these high injury risk activities.”

Hume said the collisions in run it straight were more than five times the force of a typical rugby tackle.

“In [run it straight] people are not trying to evade each other, but are purposefully hitting each other as hard as they can.”

At the Runit Championship League event in West Auckland last week, three competitors were forced to retire with injuries - two who showed clear symptoms of a concussion.

Sports Medicine New Zealand’s national chair, Dr Stephen Kara, said the biomechanics of the sport’s collisions are “comparable to severe car crashes”.

“When two 105kg participants – the average body mass of rugby players – sprint towards each other, the impact force can exceed 16,800 Newtons. This force is over three times that of a professional boxer’s punch and more than 1.5 times the force of falling from 2m.”

He said such high-impact collisions carry a significant risk of severe brain injury, fractures, and death.

“This activity doesn’t just endanger participants, but makes a mockery of the considerable effort and investment contact sports have made on impact-readiness training, brain injury awareness, reporting and management, all in a bid to ensure the safety and wellbeing of athletes,” Kara said.

“[It] is not a sport. It is jousting without sticks, and whilst that may have been a sport in medieval times, it has no place in today’s sporting arenas.”

‘Just trying to get ahead’: High-profile athletes divided on run it straight

Speaking to media on Wednesday, players from the Warriors said their knowledge of the social media craze was very limited.

The Warriors’ position of not knowing about the sport is an intriguing one, given five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita was a guest judge and promoter for the inaugural Runit Championship League event, hosted at West Auckland’s Trusts Arena earlier this month.

Coach Andrew Webster said he didn’t know much about it, but that “any contact sport should be done in a safe environment”.

Warriors five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita was a guest judge and promoter for the inaugural Runit Championship League event, despite the team saying they weren't very familiar with the sport.

Both New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) and New Zealand Rugby have released statements condemning the sport.

“NZRL is not associated with nor encourages participation in any events or collision sports like Runit,” NZRL said.

“It’s concerning to see people in these events putting themselves at risk of serious injury, and we strongly encourage our rugby league community to only participate in games or events organised or sanctioned by NZRL, our zones and districts, or our associates.”

Former All Black captain and Moana Pasifika coach Tana Umaga said participants in events like Runit Championship league were likely “just trying to get ahead in life”.

“I just see they are predominantly our people – Māori and Pacific Islanders – who are just trying to get ahead in life,” Umaga said.

“My situation is different to theirs, so it’s hard to judge in terms of why they do it. I can see why they’re doing it, because it could give them a bit of a stepping stone into making a better life for them and their families.

“But it is just about making sure that they keep themselves safe.”

Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea expressed his condolences to the teenager who was killed this week while participating in a copycat run it straight-style game.

“It’s hard, because it kind of made me the rugby player I am. I used to do run it straights in the backyard with ‘Bus’ [brother Julian Savea] – so you kind of see both sides.

“I’d just encourage people to be safe.”

