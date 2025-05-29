Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Government seeks advice on what action to take against ‘run it straight’ sport amid calls to ban it

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Luxon says people need to take 'personal responsibility' following Palmy teen's death. Video / Mark Mitchell

The future of controversial collision sport ‘run it straight’ in New Zealand hangs in the balance, with the Government seeking advice on what actions can be taken against it.

It comes after 19-year-old Ryan Satterthwaite died at Palmerston North Hospital on Monday from serious head injuries

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport

Watch: This innovative try is dividing opinion – should it stand?