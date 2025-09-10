Advertisement
Women’s Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns record win over Ireland sets template for knockout matches - Analysis

By Adam Julian
LockerRoom·
8 mins to read

The Black Ferns backs run through the game plan ahead of kickoff against Ireland at the Women's Rugby World Cup. Photo / action press

Analysis by Adam Julian
KEY FACTS

  • The Black Ferns defeated Ireland 40-0 in Brighton, marking a record win.
  • Sylvia Brunt was named Player of the Match, highlighting the team’s strong defensive performance.
  • The Black Ferns will face South Africa in the quarter-final at Exeter on Saturday.

Adam Julian for LockerRoom

Three-quarters of the 30,017 spectators who packed into Falmer Stadium in Brighton were fervently roaring for the green of Ireland. Yet despite a rousing soundtrack of Irish rugby’s greatest hits, among them Cranberries’ classic Zombie and the sombre yet stirring anthem The Fields of , the Irish simply couldn’t dent the Black Wall.

