Two France rugby players arrested in Argentina

“There is an ongoing investigation. Jean-Marc (Lhermet, FFR vice-president) and I have just flown in from Paris. If the facts are confirmed, they are incredibly serious.

“Our thoughts must already be with the young woman. If, once again, this is true, it goes against everything that rugby does, builds and is, everything that the 2,000 amateur clubs who bring amateur rugby to life on a daily basis do.

“I don’t have any details. I can’t say what happened. An investigation is underway... They’re in a police station. Someone from the delegation went to see them to bring them some food. We’re going to try to go back and see them too.”

Reuters have contacted the local court for confirmation.

Reuters have been unable to contact the players and there was no immediate statement from the two players or lawyers representing them.

The arrests come on the heels of fullback Melvyn Jaminet being sent home from the tour and suspended on Sunday after a video on social media showed him making a racist comment.

The 25-year-old, who plays for Top 14 club Toulon, said in a video that was widely shared recently: “The first Arab I come across, I’ll throw him a headbutt.”

Jaminet has since apologised for his comments in a post on Instagram.

AAP/Reuters








