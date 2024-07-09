Two France rugby players arrested in Argentina

France rugby players Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been arrested in Argentina following an allegation of sexual assault during their tour of South America.
French Rugby Federation President Florian Grill confirmed the arrests on Monday.
France beat Argentina 28-13 last weekend in Mendoza and are scheduled to play Uruguay in Montevideo on Wednesday before returning to Buenos Aires to face Argentina in another Test on Saturday.
Both openside flanker Jegou and lock Auradou started Saturday’s match against Argentina’s Pumas.
Asked about the identities of the players involved, Grill told a press conference in Argentina: “They came out in the (Argentinean) press: Jegou and Auradou.