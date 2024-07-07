Melvyn Jaminet in action for France.

France have sent home Melvyn Jaminet from their tour of Argentina after the fullback posted a video to his Instagram account claiming he would hit “the first Arab I come across on the road”.

The video, posted before being swiftly deleted after France’s win over Argentina in Mendoza, showed him speaking to the camera while out walking at night.

Jaminet said in the video: “My mother asks me if I partied… I swear to you, the first Arab I come across on the road, I’ll hit him with my helmet. I’ll hit him with my helmet. I’m telling you: I’ll hit him with my helmet. A hit with my helmet, I’ll hit him.”

A recording was taken by Sébastien Delogu, a French politician, who described the comments as “scandalous”.

In a statement the French Rugby Federation condemned Jaminet’s comments “in the strongest terms”, adding that “such comments are totally unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values of our sport”.