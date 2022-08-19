Advertisement

Rugby

The Black Ferns, the Rugby World Cup and the long battle for recognition

9 minutes to read
The Black Ferns after winning the 2006 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

In just under two months, the Rugby World Cup kicks off at Eden Park. Will it be a turning point for women's rugby?

Media coverage of women's sport in this country sucks, making up just

