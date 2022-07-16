Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Buying an electric car: Greg Bruce gets charged by a Nissan Leaf

6 minutes to read
Electric vehicles are everywhere, including in the writer's garage.

Electric vehicles are everywhere, including in the writer's garage.

By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

Greg Bruce buys a car and gets more than he bargained for.

I bought it without driving it, without seeing it, without even seeing a picture of it. I didn't know what colour it was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.