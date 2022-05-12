Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Giltrap nabs number one in April EV sales with Polestar, expands with Lotus

7 minutes to read
Lotus, which sold 1500 cars in its all-sports car, all-petrol range last year, is aiming to move 100,000 EVs by 2028 as it moves into the EV market with its first SUV. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Lotus is undergoing an extreme makeover, and one that offers a glimpse into the way the global and New Zealand car markets are changing - in a world where the firm sees only "six or

