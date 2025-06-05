Elliott Smith: Better than eight teams making the cut, but still a bit nonsensical. Super Rugby Pacific bosses again putting broadcaster and financial desires ahead of competition integrity. The fairest scenario would be to give the top two seeds a week off and create some more jeopardy with two sudden-death fixtures. But with some Kiwi franchises (and broadcasters) relying on the home gates of playoff matches to turn a profit, it’s no wonder there are more playoff games.

I’m personally fine with the second chance for a top team, but the “lucky loser” should slide to the bottom of the seedings – rather than just down one spot. You’re already getting a second life; you should have to do it the hard way rather than (possibly) playing at home.

Alex Powell: It’s dumb. Teams should never be rewarded for failure, especially in a knockout.

Yes, Super Rugby Pacific’s finals format needed to change after the loss of the Melbourne Rebels. That’s not in dispute. But changing to a top six at the very least needed to mirror what we see in the A-League, where the top two qualifiers get a week off, and allow three through six to play off for a semifinal place.

Instead, we’re entering the first week of finals without any real clue if a team’s season will be done as soon as they lose, given the highest-placed loser still advances anyway.

Make it make sense.

Nick Bewley: Too much weight has been given (presumably to the host broadcasters) to hold three matches in the opening round of the finals. The top two teams should have been given a week off, while the third seeds hosted the sixth seeds and the fourth taking on the fifth for the right to advance to the semis.

That would mean every game has a do-or-die element to it, which can’t be said for this format. While this is more of a scheduling issue, the competition should’ve done more to avoid a probable scenario where the Brumbies and Hurricanes run out on to GIO Stadium in Canberra on Saturday night knowing they are both safe for another week.

Which team has most to prove?

Napier: The Chiefs are the obvious answer, having lost the past two finals and with Clayton McMillan departing to lead Munster – but after their nosedive season, the Blues have everything to prove.