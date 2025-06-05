THREE KEY FACTS
- Super Rugby Pacific struggles financially despite delivering exciting matches and reducing travel costs.
- Clubs face significant financial challenges, with some, like the Hurricanes and Brumbies, experiencing substantial losses.
- The league prioritises commercial needs over high-performance goals, leading to complex play-off formats.
It’s easy to understand why there are predators circling professional club rugby, dreaming up big plans to build breakaway competitions and put that level of the game on the sort of firm financial footing it so far hasn’t been able to find anywhere other than in Japan.