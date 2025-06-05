THREE KEY FACTS

Super Rugby Pacific struggles financially despite delivering exciting matches and reducing travel costs.

Clubs face significant financial challenges, with some, like the Hurricanes and Brumbies, experiencing substantial losses.

The league prioritises commercial needs over high-performance goals, leading to complex play-off formats.

It’s easy to understand why there are predators circling professional club rugby, dreaming up big plans to build breakaway competitions and put that level of the game on the sort of firm financial footing it so far hasn’t been able to find anywhere other than in Japan.

Whatever problems international rugby has had balancing the books, they pale in comparison with the difficulties experienced in trying to make professional club competitions stack up financially and discover a sustainable investment formula.

The problem is as acute in the Southern Hemisphere as it is in the North. For all that,