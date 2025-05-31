Follow the action as the Hurricanes host Moana Pasifika in the final round of the regular season.

Hurricanes team to face Moana Pasifika

The Hurricanes have made a handful of changes to their side this week, which includes Brett Cameron’s return to the starting line-up at first five-eighths.

Cameron gets his first start of the season after a couple of appearances from the bench, which sees Ruben Love revert to fullback, while Bailyn Sullivan returns on the right wing.

In the pack, Jacob Devery starts at hooker with Asafo Aumua out due to concussion protocols, while Hugo Plummer starts in place of Isaia Walker-Leawere (knee injury) and Devan Flanders starts at blindside flanker with Brad Shields moving to the bench.

Other moves on the bench see prop Pouri Rakete-Stones, lock Will Tucker, midfielder Jone Rova and outside back Tjay Clarke join the match-day squad.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Jacob Devery 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Zach Gallagher 5. Hugo Plummer 6. Devan Flanders 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Brett Cameron 11. Fatafehi Fineanganofo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Billy Proctor (cc) 14. Bailyn Sullivan 15. Ruben Love.

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Will Tucker 20. Brad Shields (cc) 21. Ereatara Enari 22. Jone Rova 23. Tjay Clarke.

Unavailable: Kini Naholo (knee, season), Riley Higgins (lower leg, season), Brayden Iose (lower leg, season), Siale Lauaki (ankle, season), Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Ngani Punivai (lower leg), Caleb Delany (back), Asafo Aumua (concussion), Isaia Walker-Leawere (knee).

Moana Pasifika team to face the Hurricanes

Moana Pasifika coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has made just one change to his starting side as they look to secure their first playoff berth.

Experienced campaigner Julian Savea will move into the run-on side at second five-eighths with Danny Toala out injured, in an otherwise unchanged starting XV.

On the bench, Lotu Inisi will make his first appearance of the season, while Pepesana Patafilo joins the team as backline cover.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Tito Tuipulotu 2. Millenium Sanerivi 3. Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou 4. Tom Savage 5. Samuel Slade 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Patrick Pellegrini 11. Solomon Alaimalo 12. Julian Savea 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo 14. Kyren Taumoefolau 15. Tevita Ofa.

Bench: 16. Samiuela Moli 17. Abraham Pole 18. Chris Apoua 19. Allan Craig 20. Lotu Inisi 21. Melani Matavao 22. Jackson Garden-Bachop 23. Pepesana Patafilo.

Unavailable: Alamanda Motuga (shoulder), Danny Toala (hamstring), James Lay (neck), Michael Curry (neck), Neria Fomai (knee, season), Pone Fa’amausili (calf), Sama Malolo (shoulder, season), Sione Havili Talitui (Achilles), William Havili (knee).