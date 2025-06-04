The midfield combination of captain David Havili and Braydon Ennor returns to round out the changes made to the starting XV.

While the Crusaders sit comfortably in second place heading into the qualifying finals, their spot in the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals is not guaranteed.

If they lose to the Reds on Friday and the Blues upset the Chiefs in Hamilton, the Crusaders’ season will be over.

Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Antonio Shalfoon, 6. Ethan Blackadder, 7. Tom Christie, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Noah Hotham, 10. Rivez Reihana, 11. Sevu Reece, 12. David Havili (c), 13. Braydon Ennor, 14. Chay Fihaki, 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. George Bell, 17. George Bower, 18. Kershawl Sykes-Martin, 19. Tahlor Cahill, 20. Cullen Grace, 21. Kyle Preston, 22. James O’Connor, 23. Dallas McLeod.

Unavailable: Taha Kemara (knee, season), Dom Gardner (foot, season), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season).

Chiefs team to face the Blues

The Chiefs will be out for revenge as they host a Blues outfit that thumped them 41-10 in the Super Rugby Pacific final in Auckland last year.

Since then, the sides have met twice this season, with the Chiefs coming up trumps on both occasions – although it was only by a one-point margin when the Blues visited Hamilton in round five.

Coach Clayton McMillan has made nine changes to his starting XV that bested the last-placed Highlanders 41-24 last week, opting for a more experienced lineup.

A new-look front row has Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho and George Dyer slotting into the starting side. Naitoa Ah Kuoi replaces Josh Lord and joins Tupou Vaa’i in the locking department.

All Black Wallace Sititi has been shifted to the bench and replaced by Simon Parker in the No 8 jersey. Samipeni Finau and captain Luke Jacobson round out the loose forwards.

In the backline, Cortez Ratima will start at halfback over Xavier Roe. Quinn Tupaea has been ruled out after suffering a head injury last week and is replaced by Gideon Wrampling.

Emoni Narawa has returned from injury and will start on the wing alongside Leroy Carter.

The Chiefs have already booked their spot in the competition’s semifinals next week, regardless of the result, but a win on Saturday night would go a long way in securing home advantage throughout the playoffs.

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. George Dyer, 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Luke Jacobson (c), 8. Simon Parker, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Leroy Carter, 12. Gideon Wrampling, 13. Daniel Rona, 14. Emoni Narawa, 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Reuben O’Neill, 19. Josh Lord, 20. Wallace Sititi, 21. Xavier Roe, 22. Josh Jacomb, 23. Etene Nanai-Seturo.

Unavailable: Quinn Tupaea (head/eye), Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone), Liam Coombes-Fabling (hamstring), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (toe), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (ankle), Malachi Wrampling (hamstring), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (shoulder), Sione Ahio (ankle).

Blues team to face the Chiefs

Coach Vern Cotter has made just one change to his Blues side, tasked with taking the trip down State Highway 1 to knock over a high-flying Chiefs outfit if they wish to defend the Super Rugby Pacific title.

The side snuck into the top six of the ladder after a 46-6 win over the Waratahs at Eden Park at the weekend, but will have their work cut out for them on Saturday night.

The sole change involves Adrian Choat replacing Anton Segner at blindside flanker, with Segner being shifted to the bench.

The equation for the underdog Blues is quite simple – win and they earn another week.

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 3. Marcel Renata, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Laghlan McWhannell, 6. Adrian Choat, 7. Dalton Papali’i, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. A.J. Lam, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Mark Tele’a, 15. Corey Evans.

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund, 17. Jordan Lay, 18. Angus Ta’avao, 19. Josh Beehre, 20. Anton Segner, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Harry Plummer, 23. Cole Forbes.

Unavailable: Cam Christie (thumb), Stephen Perofeta (leg), Reon Paul (shoulder), Cam Suafoa (medical, season), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Hurricanes team to face the Brumbies

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw has made just one change to his starting XV that travels to take on the Brumbies in the final match of the round.

The side put on a clinic in Wellington at the weekend, running in 10 tries to beat Moana Pasifika 64-12 and secure fourth place on the Super Rugby ladder.

Caleb Delany will replace Hugo Plummer at lock as the side heads to Canberra on Saturday. The backline remains the same, with Laidlaw opting to keep Brett Cameron at first five-eighth and Ruben Love at fullback.

A raft of changes to the bench has Tevita Mafileo and Callum Harkin coming into the side, alongside Ngatungane Punivai, who has recovered from an ankle injury.

If the Crusaders and Chiefs both win, the Hurricanes and Brumbies will be through to the semifinals before kickoff in Canberra.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia, 2. Asafo Aumua (cc), 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Zach Gallagher, 5. Caleb Delany, 6. Devan Flanders, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc), 8. Peter Lakai, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Brett Cameron, 11. Fatafehi Fineanganofo, 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen, 13. Billy Proctor (cc), 14. Bailyn Sullivan, 15. Ruben Love.

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu, 17. Tevita Mafileo, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Hugo Plummer, 20. Brad Shields (cc), 21. Ereatara Enari, 22. Ngatungane Punivai, 23. Callum Harkin.

Unavailable: Kini Naholo (knee, season), Riley Higgins (lower leg, season), Brayden Iose (lower leg, season), Siale Lauaki (ankle, season), Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Isaia Walker-Leawere (knee).

For live commentary of Super Rugby Pacific matches featuring New Zealand teams, go to GOLD SPORT or iHeartRadio.

Join the Alternative Commentary Collective on Hauraki or iHeartRadio.