Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Mark Tele’a seeking to extend Blues and All Blacks career

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Mark Tele'a: 'I'll do what I can for the jerseys I represent.' Photo / Photosport

Mark Tele'a: 'I'll do what I can for the jerseys I represent.' Photo / Photosport

An inescapable farewell theme hangs in the precarious air for the Blues as they seek to ambush the Chiefs and prolong the careers of four influential figures in their Hamilton quarter-final this weekend.

Bottling the emotions attached to Mark Tele’a, Harry Plummer,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.