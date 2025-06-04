Mark Tele'a: 'I'll do what I can for the jerseys I represent.' Photo / Photosport

An inescapable farewell theme hangs in the precarious air for the Blues as they seek to ambush the Chiefs and prolong the careers of four influential figures in their Hamilton quarter-final this weekend.

Bottling the emotions attached to Mark Tele’a, Harry Plummer, Ricky Riccitelli, and Adrian Choat’s final outings for the Blues at Eden Park last Saturday inspired Vern Cotter’s men to the best performance – their seven-try rout over the limp Waratahs – of their underwhelming season.

Amid a frustrating title defence where nothing has sparked anywhere near the same desire the Blues showcased last season, harnessing the quest to spend another week together could help press the emotive buttons at the right time of year.

While the Chiefs are clearly motivated to send head coach Clayton McMillan off to Munster – and fullback Shaun Stevenson as he prepares to depart to Japan – with a maiden championship, their jeopardy is not the same as they are guaranteed to progress to host a home semifinal next week by virtue of earning a second life after topping the regular season.