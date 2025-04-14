Tele’a, though, will fly the coop at the end of this year – 18 months out from the next World Cup in Australia – after NZ Rugby could not match an enticing Japanese deal.

After confirming his future on social media today Tele’a is understood to have signed a three-year deal with Toyota – a club led by former All Blacks coaches Steve Hansen and Ian Foster – where he will double his New Zealand salary. The tradeoff is, from November, Tele’a will be ineligible for Scott Robertson’s All Blacks.

Tele’a is one of the world’s premier finishers – as his superb two-try performance for the All Blacks at Twickenham last November and match-winning effort for the Blues against the Hurricanes earlier this season attests. Last weekend he was at it again against Moana Pasifika with a try from close range and beating five defenders despite limited chances.

But as a late-blooming winger, emerging from west Auckland to spend three years at North Harbour before cracking the Blues, Tele’a knows nothing in rugby is guaranteed.

Assessing the risk and rewards of staying or going, Tele’a has therefore decided to grasp the financial independence Japan promises to provide over the chance to contest a World Cup crown.

As an instant hit when he broke into the All Blacks in November 2022, and having his impact recognised with the World Rugby breakthrough player of the year following the 2023 World Cup, there will be widespread regret and disappointment at Tele’a’s imminent departure.

While he may hold frustrations at the excessive faith Robertson instilled in Crusaders competitor Sevu Reece last year, Tele’a eventually finished 2024 as the All Blacks preferred wing alongside Blues teammate Caleb Clarke after starting four of the five northern tour tests – missing only the loss to France in Paris.

Tele’a scored 13 tries in 19 tests for the All Blacks and, at this point, there’s every indication he could continue to be a prolific finisher on the test scene.

Whether Robertson opts to select Tele’a for the remainder of this year – or instead invest in those committed to the All Blacks – remains to be seen but he may have played his last test.

In weighing his future Tele’a will be aware that wingers are prone to dramatic late career fades.

All Blacks greats Christian Cullen, Jeff Wilson, Joe Rokocoko and Jonah Lomu are among those to not feature at test level beyond 27.

Global trends are similar, with youth and form often favoured in wingers more so than most other positions where experience is prioritised.

As a 28-year-old starting All Black, Tele’a’s value is at its peak. Should his form tail off, injury strike or another young talent surpass him, the opportunity to cash in to the same extent could fast disappear.

Tele’a will, though, be a major loss for the Blues and All Blacks.

With consistent work-rate from the edge, deceptive strength in contact to regularly beat defenders, fast feet and the ability to play both sides of the field, he is perhaps underappreciated by some.

That was certainly true at the start of Robertson’s All Blacks reign. Less so by the backend of last year.

Reece stands to be the big beneficiary of Telea’s looming departure – and Robertson will likely favour fellow Crusaders wing Chay Fihaki who, after his call-up to the All Blacks squad as injury cover last season turned heads, has performed strongly this season.

Former Crusaders wing/centre Leicester Fainga’anuku is returning home from France this year after predominately featuring in the Toulon midfield and is expected to be eligible for the All Blacks from the Rugby Championship in August.

While he’s been largely on the outer of the All Blacks under Robertson, Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa would love to add to his two test appearances. And if Robertson is seeking another power wing to join Clarke, he could turn to the likes of Kini Naholo or Timoci Tavatavanawai, although the latter’s form has faded.

Other emerging talents include 22-year-old prospects Caleb Tangitau from the Highlanders and Macca Springer at the Crusaders.

While there’s no shortage of options pushing for promotion, Tele’a’s class will be missed.

