Former All Black Stephen Donald appears to confirmed who the new Chiefs coach will be. Video / Sky Sport

Former All Blacks first five-eighths Stephen Donald appears to have accidentally announced Jono Gibbes as the replacement for Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan.

Gibbes, who played 68 times for the Chiefs during his career, linked up with the Hamilton-based franchise for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season as a resource coach.

The 48-year-old has previously worked at Leinster, Ulster, La Rochelle and Clermont. He was also coach of the New Zealand under-20s team in 2023 and 2024.

The Herald tipped Gibbes as a likely appointment in April, with McMillan on his way to Munster at the end of the season.

But Donald appears to have had a slip of the tongue, while appearing on Sky Sports’ The Breakdown.