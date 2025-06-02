“I don’t know if it’s been announced but there is a guy in the building who has coached at the highest level in Jono Gibbes, who is a like-for-like,” said Donald.
“If it’s Jono for example, it’s an easy transition.”
Donald was quick to backtrack and say he “assumes” Gibbes will be the coach after host Kirstie Stanway said: “You’ve basically announced it”.
A spokesperson for the Chiefs told the Herald that there will be no official announcement before the season’s end as they’re focused on the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.
They’re aiming to send McMillan out in style by winning their third Super Rugby title, having claimed glory in 2012 and 2013 under Dave Rennie.
The Chiefs finished top of the table during the regular season and will host the defending champion Blues in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, a rematch of last year’s final.
West Auckland-born Gibbes played eight tests and made nine appearances for the Māori All Blacks, captaining the side to their first victory over the British and Irish Lions, a 19–13 triumph against Sir Clive Woodward’s ill-fated 2005 tourists.