He finished last year as the All Blacks’ preferred playmaker – after usurping Damian McKenzie mid-year. The more Barrett features from first receiver, the more he can state his case to All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

McKenzie, to this point at least, has carved past the most defenders in Super Rugby Pacific from fullback for the Chiefs.

While Cotter says Barrett was always destined to start at first-five for the Blues this season, his decision to hand him the director duties would have been swayed by the closing stages of his side’s squeaky victory over the Hurricanes in Wellington that snapped their 0-2 start.

With the Blues needing to chase the game late, Barrett sparked the Blues by breaking from their direct forward-led approach to attack, giving the ball air to unleash often under-used All Blacks wings Mark Tele’a and Caleb Clarke.

Against the Brumbies, though, Barrett is unlikely to adopt such attacking intent from the outset, with the visiting team’s strike zone conversion and breakdown success pointing to a territory-based approach, initially at least.

“We wanted to start the season with a settled 9/10 combination from last year and Beauden brings his quality,” Cotter said, noting Sam Nock’s promotion at halfback for the Brumbies, too.

“We knew Beauden could always shift in there. This is his opportunity to lead the team from 10 – and a good one at home against the Brumbies.

“Beauden has got a wide passing game and we’ve got some good wingers. Being able to shift the ball laterally at times is advantageous for us.

“How many years has he had at the top level of rugby? We’re lucky to have someone like that who can go in and lead the game. It’s his turn this week.”

Beauden Barrett during a Blues Super Rugby training session at Alexandra Park in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

With Barrett, the 134-test veteran, installed at No 10 one might assume he will retain that post for the remainder of the season.

Stephen Perofeta’s expected return from a calf injury next week, though, further complicates the playmaking picture, with his ability to consistently challenge the line and create for others offering a major asset. And Plummer proved his value at the back-end of last year’s title charge to earn his All Blacks debut.

All Blacks rest protocols also dictate rotation will be required in the coming weeks. In this regard, the Blues are blessed with stacked depth their rivals envy.

“I think you will see Stevie, Harry and Beaudy take that 10 jersey as we need it during the season as we bounce in and out of games through injury and there will be tactical choices behind it as well,” Cotter said.

“Stevie can play fullback, too. We just want to see him back on the paddock, and hopefully next week he can get out there against the Chiefs.”

A Barrett-Perofeta 10 and 15 combination appears likely to emerge for the Blues as their preferred playmaking combination, with Zarn Sullivan a month away from returning from his foot issue.

For now, though, Forbes gets his first start of the season at fullback after injecting his point of difference last year.

“I’m definitely more of a run first player before looking to kick but you’ve got to be smart with that, pick your moments and stick to the game plan we’ve set out. I’ll look to bring energy and impact where I can,” Forbes said.

“It’s always good when you get rewarded with a start alongside some talented outside backs. I’m looking forward to attacking from the back but the Brumbies are a good side so you’ve got to be a bit careful on the counter-attack too.

“Last year I ended up getting quite a bit of game time so you get confidence from that. I’ve come off the bench the last few weeks so I’m looking to build from that.

“When you’ve got Baz steering the ship – he’s a world-class 10 – it makes all our jobs much easier. I’m looking to punch holes and help him out where I can.”

A switch in playmakers commands spotlight but Cotter’s blueprint demands the front foot platform assumes priority.

While far from perfect, the Blues pack regained something of a benchmark against the Hurricanes by claiming four tries through the middle. To maintain momentum and rectify their sluggish start, that theme must continue for Barrett and company to shine.

Blues: Cole Forbes, Mark Tele’a, Rieko Ioane, AJ Lam, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Cameron Suafoa, Anton Segner, Cam Christie, Josh Beehre, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Angus Ta’avao Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu’a. Reserves: Nathaniel Pole, Ofa Tu’ungafasi. Marcel Renata, Tristyn Cook, Che Clark, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Corey Evans.

Brumbies: (1-15): James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Lachlan Shaw, Tom Hooper, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright. Reserves: Billy Pollard, Blake Schoupp, Feao Fotuaika, Cadeyrn Neville, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Jack Debreczeni, Ollie Sapsford

