But after easing past the Reds last week, Rob Penney’s side strung together back-to-back wins for only the second time under the coach, intent on making Christchurch a fortress again.

It certainly seems a venue to fear for visiting defences, with the Crusaders attack in rampant form on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

Along with the unstoppable Springer, Sevu Reece was almost also in record-equalling form, nabbing a hat-trick to make it 64 tries for his Super Rugby career and pull within one of TJ Perenara for the all-time lead.

Reece racked up 134 metres while beating six defenders and making five clean breaks, continuing an outstanding season while shifting from the right wing to make room for Springer on the left.

Both wings showcased an exemplary skill set but much credit for their eight-try blitz belonged to the men on their inside, with midfielders David Havili and Braydon Ennor combining in devastating fashion. That would have been almost as pleasing for Penney as the result, given this was the first chance he had to name the pair together.

Ennor was back in a Crusaders jersey for the first time since the 2023 final, having missed the entire 2024 season with knee and hand injuries. The 27 year old immediately displayed the abilities that saw him earn nine caps for the All Blacks and made him a reported target for French clubs when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Considering the way Ennor’s presence sparked the entire backline, with Will Jordan typically effective at fullback, the Crusaders will be hoping he sticks around.

“It was great to see him out there,” Havili told Sky Sport. “It’s been a big 18 months for him – he’s had a lot of bad luck but he’s come back and worked really hard. He got his opportunity today and looked like he’s at home.”

That happy homecoming rarely looked like being threatened, despite the Force heading to halftime only two points in arrears.

Having in Penney’s words “spanked” the Crusaders in Perth last season, the Australian side began by demonstrating their attacking abilities on a dry track, but their slim deficit owed to Taha Kemara missing all four first-half conversion attempts.

James O’Connor added accuracy from the tee and instant impact in open play when introduced with half an hour to play, with the Force still within striking distance before Springer collected three tries in eight minutes to blow open the game.

“We just wanted to back up a great performance from last week,” Havili said. “It’s great to keep the ball rolling and have a couple of good wins under our belt.

“I’m just happy about the work and finishing tries. You see our outsides scoring points and our forward pack is doing extremely well out there, too, and giving us a great platform.”

Crusaders 55 (Macca Springer 5, Sevu Reece 3, Will Jordan tries; Taha Kemara con, James O’Connor 4 cons)

Force 33 (Mac Grealy, Will Harris, Jeremy Williams, Harry Potter tries; Max Burey 3 pens, con, Coby Mile con)

HT: 20-18



