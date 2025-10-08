Advertisement
Rugby360 money could reshape women’s rugby as unions draw line – Alice Soper

Alice Soper
Analysis by
Contributing Sports Writer·nzme·
4 mins to read
Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.

Ruahei Demant celebrates with Black Ferns teammates after scoring a try against France in the bronze medal match at the recent Rugby World Cup in England. Photo / SmartFrame

THE FACTS

  • Eight national rugby unions have warned their players that they can’t play for both Rugby360 and their country.
  • Rugby360 aims to boost women’s rugby, despite early missteps such as the unauthorised use of Ilona Maher’s image.
  • Rugby360 offers significant contracts, potentially four times a Black Fern’s wage, posing a major draw.

This week’s joint statement from eight national rugby unions confirms just how serious a threat Rugby360 is to the current state of play.

Mike Tindall’s rebel league is set to kick off this time next year, with a draft to reveal which stars are signed on scheduled for

