Brutal injury for Mexico's Diego Aguilar at Rugby Americas North Sevens 2024. Photo / X

A Mexican rugby player has suffered a brutal but equally bizarre injury during a game at the 2024 Rugby Americas North Sevens Tournament in Trinidad, resulting in a nasty cut on his head that required many stitches.

Diego Aguilar raced away to score a try with the score level at nil-all against Bermuda. As he slowed before putting down the ball, an opposition player caught up with him and pushed Aguilar into the padded right-hand post.

While he managed to twist over and score, the contact dislodged the crossbar. Moments after Aguilar got up the crossbar fell and struck him on the head.

Play was stopped for about 10 minutes while Aguilar received medical attention and the match was able to get back under way.