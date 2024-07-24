Ben Youngs at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Photo / Photosport

England’s most-capped player Ben Youngs has revealed he underwent heart surgery after collapsing during an open training session.

The Leicester halfback says he is “on the mend” and hopes to be fit for the new English club season, which begins in mid-September.

The 34-year-old had been diagnosed with arrhythmia and supraventricular tachycardia, which is a type of irregular heartbeat that causes the heart’s upper chamber to beat fast or erratically.

He had a two-hour operation in Birmingham after the episode, which occurred while he was training with Leicester earlier this year.

“You know when we joked around on the pod quite a while back, and we had this open training session at Leicester, and I said I was doing fitness, and basically I collapsed,” Youngs said on the For The Love Of Rugby podcast he co-hosts with Tigers and ex-England colleague Dan Cole.