By Adam Burns of RNZ

Police and rugby officials in Mid Canterbury are investigating an alleged assault on a referee at a senior club game in Ashburton on Saturday afternoon.

A club coach allegedly stormed onto the field and struck the referee before assaulting players who tried to intervene during the dying moments of the senior B semifinal between Hampstead and Celtic, according to local media.

Tanya Dearns, chief executive of the Mid Canterbury Rugby Union (MCRU) told RNZ a judicial review into the incident was under way and she could not comment further.

“There’s obviously no place for any violence in our game at any level but we are unable to comment further until investigations are completed and the judicial process has been followed.”