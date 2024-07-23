Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby

Inquiries under way after alleged assault of rugby referee in Mid Canterbury

RNZ
2 mins to read
By Adam Burns of RNZ

Police and rugby officials in Mid Canterbury are investigating an alleged assault on a referee at a senior club game in Ashburton on Saturday afternoon.

A club coach allegedly stormed onto the field and struck the referee before assaulting players who tried to intervene during the dying moments of the senior B semifinal between Hampstead and Celtic, according to local media.

Tanya Dearns, chief executive of the Mid Canterbury Rugby Union (MCRU) told RNZ a judicial review into the incident was under way and she could not comment further.

“There’s obviously no place for any violence in our game at any level but we are unable to comment further until investigations are completed and the judicial process has been followed.”

Both clubs declined to comment on what happened while the provincial union conducted its review.

A witness told the Ashburton Guardian that tensions were high during the final stages of the game at the Hampstead Rugby and All Sports Club and they boiled over at the final whistle.

“You could see something was going to unfold, then all of a sudden there were punches being thrown,” the witness said.

A spokesperson said police were investigating the alleged assault after officers were called to the ground but no charges had been laid.

Canterbury Rugby and the Canterbury Rugby Referees Association have been approached for comment.

- RNZ


