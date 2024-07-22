“It further legitimises and validates everything we’ve dreamed of and worked for in creating this platform (Moana Pasifika). Ardie coming on board does reinforce our future and we want to future proof where we’re heading.

“It’d be fair to say our Christmas has come early.”

Savea is the first current All Black to sign with Moana Pasifika and Jones said having the loose forward on their books will increase the team’s fan base and attract other marquee players to the side.

“It sends a really clear message that we are a team worth considering playing for,” Jones said.

“He’s one of the highest profile rugby players in the world and he’s probably the highest profile Pasifika athlete in the world. Globally, he’s just got such mana and respect given what he’s achieved and being a current All Black and a vice-captain.

“We’ve always been about hope and opportunity and it’s going to bring more opportunity for players of Pasifika descent to chose Moana Pasifika as an option.”

Sir Michael Jones speaks with former Wallaby and Moana Pasifika player, Christian Leali'ifano, in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Since Moana Pasifika’s inception, there have been questions raised about the financial sustainability of the franchise with the team struggling to generate crowd numbers outside of games played in the Pacific Islands.

Jones said Savea’s signing should help Moana Pasifika grow their revenue.

“When we started this journey we wanted to future proof and be sustainable and the move under the umbrella of (new major sponsor) the Pacific Medical Association should help that and provide a stable platform for us to launch.

“The timing with Ardie coming on board is perfect. It enhances the fan base, it further promotes the brand and creates opportunities to bring on board others and solidify financial sponsors and other commercial partners and having Ardie takes it to the next level.”

Jones was confident Moana Pasifika would still be in Super Rugby in 2027.

“We’ve always believed that we would be, but this further validates and legitimises what this is about and I’m sure the powers that be will notice. We won’t to be part of Super Rugby so long as it’s running, but it (Savea’s signing) also opens up other unique opportunities.”

One of the biggest issues in growing the side’s fan base had been a lack of a home ground.

Moana Pasifika have their training base at North Harbour Stadium, but due to issues with the field, they had to play home games away from Albany at five different venues this season - including Eden Park and Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland and at grounds in Northland, Hamilton and Tonga.

Jones knew Moana Pasifika need to lock in a home venue to capitalise on Savea’s signing.

He said they were close to finalising a home ground for next Super Rugby season with North Harbour Stadium the team’s preferred option.

“We’ve got a fantastic base up there for our rugby programme. It’s not a done and dusted yet but we’re seriously considering it.

“We do absolutely now need to really position us somewhere that we can call home and we can further attract a fan base and grow our game.”

Jones said Moana Pasifika were not just trying to provide pathways for Pasifika players to reach the top. He said there was a bigger picture.

“We’ve always said we’re bigger than rugby. It’s about players like Ardie recognising that they can give back in a powerful way to their communities, to their families, their parents, their aiga. He’s opened the door even further for that to happen.”

Savea, who has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby until after the 2027 World Cup, will join older brother and former All Black wing Julian Savea at Moana Pasifika.

- RNZ