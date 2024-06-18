Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Editorial: The loss of Wallabies star Carter Gordon should be Australia’s wake-up call

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Carter Gordon, pictured during the Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand in 2023, is leaving Australian rugby and the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

Carter Gordon, pictured during the Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand in 2023, is leaving Australian rugby and the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

EDITORIAL

Carter Gordon’s decision to trade Wallabies gold for the embrace of the Gold Coast Titans and the NRL reverberates through the halls of Australian rugby like a clap of thunder. Beyond

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby