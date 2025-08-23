In a full-strength Black Ferns squad, it’s most likely that Portia Woodman-Wickliffe runs out in the No 14 jersey.

However, with Sorensen-McGee returning from a hip injury and director of performance Allan Bunting looking to see intention over perfection against Spain, it’s an opportunity to also test the versatility of the young back, who has the speed and elusiveness that should serve her well out wide.

“We’ve started her a couple of times and she’s gone quite well. She played on the wing against our Black Ferns XV and was probably the player of the match in that game,” Bunting said.

“We’re looking for a bit of versatility too, but it’s about her getting out there and getting her game going and really just getting her feet on the ground.”

Across the squad, Bunting and the selection panel have chosen to start several players who have had limited time under their belts in the lead-up to the tournament.

Fullback Holmes has played just one test this season. Jorja Miller has been impressive in the loose forwards in just two tests. Hooker Vici-Rose Green’s two test appearances have both been from the bench. Halfback Maia Joseph (hamstring), midfielder Amy du Plessis (hamstring) and wing Ayesha Leti-I’iga (hamstring) are all returning from injury. First five-eighths Kelly Brazier forced her way into the squad late in preparations and will make her first start in almost four years on Monday, in her fourth World Cup.

On the bench, there is plenty of firepower, including some of the most experienced players in the squad in Woodman-Wickliffe (27 tests), Ruahei Demant (45) and Georgia Ponsonby (31), while impressive loose forward Kaipo Olsen-Baker (foot) is another set to return from injury for the match.

“It’s an opportunity for our players to go out there. All 32 of our players, we’ve picked them because we believe they can be in a World Cup final. This is the first opportunity for this 23 ... it’s their opportunity to really stamp their mark,” Bunting said.

Notably, co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu was cleared to return from a knee injury for the tournament opener if needed, however Bunting said they wanted to give the loose forward a bit more time to get her feet under her on the training paddock. Bunting also indicated the squad was fully healthy heading into the match, which would suggest prop Kate Henwood has also overcome an ankle injury.

The Black Ferns haven’t played a test against Spain, the world No 13-ranked side, since a 46-3 win in 1998, and go into the World Cup at No 3 in the rankings behind England – who opened the tournament with a 69-7 win over the USA – and Canada. Both sides beat the Black Ferns last year, as did Ireland, who the New Zealand side will meet later in pool play.

“Obviously it’s our first game, there’s going to be a bit of excitement. I don’t expect perfection. It’s more around the intention and their intent to absolutely give it this week, the courage to have a crack,” Bunting said.

“We’ve learnt from last year. You’ve got to be strong across the board with set piece and kicking game, the attack – you can’t pull the reins off any area. We want to be strong across the board. The growth in this group from three years ago to two years ago to one year ago to the last few months has been massive.

“If we want to do well at this World Cup, we’ve got to be strong across the board, and that’s got to start this week.”

Black Ferns team to play Spain: 1. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 2. Vici-Rose Green, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Alana Bremner (cc), 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Layla Sae, 7. Jorja Miller 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 9. Maia Joseph, 10. Kelly Brazier, 11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga, 12. Theresa Setefano, 13. Amy du Plessis, 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15. Renee Holmes.

Bench: 16. Georgia Ponsonby, 17. Chryss Viliko, 18. Tanya Kalounivale, 19. Laura Bayfield, 20. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 21. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 22. Ruahei Demant (cc), 23. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.

