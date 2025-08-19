“The final we are very confident will be the most attended women’s rugby match in history, easily surpassing the 66,000 crowd that we saw in Paris 2024. I can confirm today that the final at the Allianz [Twickenham] Stadium will be sold out,” Women’s RWC 2025 chair Gill Whitehead told reporters.

Whitehead, recalling the last time England hosted the event in 2010, when the final was staged at the nearby Twickenham Stoop, the home of London club Harlequins, added: “The last time England hosted the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the girls played [the final] at the Stoop around the corner to a crowd of 13,000.

“I started playing women’s rugby 30 years ago and the prospect of girls running out of the tunnel, playing to the three tiers of the Allianz packed to the rafters is something perhaps I never hoped or thought I would see and it’s certainly what girls’ dreams are made of.”

England’s Red Roses have lost only once in their past 58 matches – a defeat by New Zealand in the Covid-delayed 2022 World Cup final.

Yet they have lost five of the past six World Cup finals to New Zealand, with 2014 – when England beat Canada in the showpiece match – their most recent global 15-a-side title.

Even though New Zealand and England have monopolised the final in recent editions, tournament managing director Sarah Massey said the tournament would be “unmissable” for fans of the sport.

“We’re ready to break records in attendances, viewership and engagement. This is going to be the biggest global celebration of women’s rugby that we have ever seen.

“We’re really pleased today to be able to announce that we’ve now sold 375,000 tickets across all those matches, surpassing all our initial ticket targets and really showing what this tournament is going to bring.

“That’s three times the number of tickets that were sold for the last Women’s Rugby World Cup. Our message to fans is, don’t miss out. This is going to be unmissable.”

Matches will also be held in Brighton, Bristol, Exeter, Northampton, Salford and York.