All up, Black Ferns Director of Performance Allan Bunting and the selectors have made 11 changes to the starting XV that beat Australia in Wellington last month.

A rotated front row sees hooker Vici-Rose Green start alongside Awhina Tangen-Wainohu and Amy Rule, while Alana Bremner shifts from the loose trio to partner her sister Chelsea at lock.

The back row of the scrum sees Layla Sae start at blindside, with reigning New Zealand Rugby player of the year Jorja Miller retaining the No 7 jersey and Liana Mikaele-Tu’u again starting at No 8.

The backline is almost entirely changed. Halfback Maia Joseph earns the start alongside Brazier, with Ayesha Leti-I’iga and Sorensen-McGee starting on the wings, while Amy du Plessis and Theresa Setefano make up the midfield.

Fullback Renee Holmes is the only one of the backs who started against Australia to be named again.

That sees plenty of firepower on the bench, with experienced campaigners like hooker Georgia Ponsonby, first five-eighths Ruahei Demant and try-scoring star Portia Woodman-Wickliffe among those available to make an impact late if called upon.

Joseph, du Plessis, Leti-I’iga, Sorensen-McGee and Kaipo Olsen-Baker are all returning from injury for the test.

Bunting said the team had settled into England well and were ready to go.

“We’ve had a few days to acclimatise, enjoy the warmer weather in York before shifting our focus to the match against Spain,” Bunting said.

“We believe the selected team will start our World Cup campaign strong. It’s going to be an absolute honour for our wāhine to walk out on that field and really stamp their mark.”

Black Ferns team to play Spain: 1. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 2. Vici-Rose Green, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Alana Bremner (cc), 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Layla Sae, 7. Jorja Miller 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 9. Maia Joseph, 10. Kelly Brazier, 11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga, 12. Theresa Setefano, 13. Amy du Plessis, 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15. Renee Holmes.

Bench: 16. Georgia Ponsonby, 17. Chryss Viliko, 18. Tanya Kalounivale, 19. Laura Bayfield, 20. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 21. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 22. Ruahei Demant (cc), 23. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.