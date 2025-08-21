“Let alone there being a World Cup last time, I was still just learning the ropes and learning the game. I felt like I was just such a small fish in the ocean back then. Then obviously having it at home was incredible and probably something that someone like myself, who was so new, probably took for granted a little bit because that’s a once-in-a lifetime-opportunity and that experience was just something that I will never ever forget.”

Ponsonby established herself as the first-choice hooker during that campaign, starting in the 34-31 win over England in the final.

Now, the 25-year-old is one of the most-capped players in the squad in England tasked with defending that title; her 31 caps making her as the fourth most-experienced player in the squad behind first five-eighths Ruahei Demant (45) and Kelly Brazier (43), and lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos (33).

As an established member for the squad, this cycle has also been a three-year preparation for this month’s tournament in England, which for the Black Ferns begins on Monday morning against Spain.

“It’s a completely different feeling. I’ve had this set in my sights for the last three years versus last time when, you know, I was just little Georgia, just starting off, and the World Cup was never a dream that I’d even imagined,” she said.

“It’s been a huge build-up, and heading overseas adds to the excitement. It’s definitely not going to be as easy; having a home crowd, being in familiar places, having your family easily accessible obviously makes things so much easier, so going over to England is going to be huge.”

For Ponsonby, the World Cup will be her last Black Ferns action at least for the foreseeable future as she takes her talents to the English Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) competition.

Georgia Ponsonby will join the Ealing Trailfinders in the UK after the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

She and fellow Black Fern Alana Bremner have signed on with the Ealing Trailfinders for the 2025-26 season, while Amy Rule has signed with Exeter.

With the PWR campaign being 18 rounds running through into June, it’s unclear when, or if, they would be available for the Black Ferns in 2026, given they would have to be back contracted and playing in New Zealand beforehand.

Ponsonby said, for her, that was a conversation to be had further down the road.

“It’s a good time to be going overseas and doing something like that post-World Cup. I’m really excited to be playing in England after them hosting the World Cup,” Ponsonby said.

“I think women’s rugby over there is just going to be, you know, it’ll be incredible and it’ll just be a nice change of scenery. I’ve been in Christchurch for seven years, so it’s great timing to go do something a little bit different, immerse myself in a different rugby culture, meet new people, new coaches, new environment, which I’m just really excited to challenge myself in something a little different.

“In terms of coming back to New Zealand rugby, obviously that’s something I want to do, so, yeah, just cross that bridge when we get there. .. I’m just going to see what happens from there, but I’m leaving on good terms and hopefully I’ll be back.”

While she had that exciting new chapter on the horizon, Ponsonby wasn’t getting too far ahead of herself as the Black Ferns looked to defend their World Cup title on enemy soil.

With the team being far from home, she said connection would be a big factor in the success of their campaign.

“Being away from our whānau, for some, that’s quite a big deal. So, our connection within the group is really important, which is something that comes naturally, where we’re all best mates and we all get along so well, which is so awesome, and I think the depth in the group.

“It’s going to take the whole squad, whether you’re playing, whether you’re not, you know, it’s going to take every bit of every person to get the result we want.”

