“We’re pushing them right to the limits. They’ll go home for a week and then we’re on the plane, so not only physically but also mentally putting them in a lot of ‘what if?’ situations that we might experience at the World Cup.”
The selections follow a trend of rewarding form, with 2025 seeing plenty of changes in the squad, such as the inclusion of young fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee and sevens stars Jorja Miller and Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, and the re-emergence of previously retired Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, who has starred on the wing this season.
At halfback, Pouri-Lane finds herself in arguably the most hotly contested position, with Maia Joseph and Iritana Hohaia also in the squad with claims to the No 9 jersey.
“We’ve got three quality halfbacks there. It’s going to be a heck of a race and each halfback provides something a little bit different. They know. We’ve had that conversation and it’s wide open and we’ll see how that goes,” Christie said.
“If you look at some of the experience there, they’re not new halfbacks. Maia and Iri have been around for a while now, they’ve played on Twickenham – the big stage – and then Risi, we’ve seen what she’s done in the Olympics and her leadership there, and even though she hasn’t had much 15s experience, she’s starting to really grow into that role.”
The Black Ferns will go through their final preparations at home in Wellington this week, before travelling to England on August 13.
They begin their campaign against Spain on August 25, before also meeting Japan and Ireland in pool play.
“It’s just continuing to build on the foundations of our game and putting the final pieces together towards the World Cup,” Christie said.
“We’re in a good position.”
Black Ferns Rugby World Cup squad
Props: Chryss Viliko, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale, Amy Rule, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu.
Hookers: Georgia Ponsonby, Atlanta Lolohea, Vici-Rose Green.
Locks: Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Laura Bayfield.
Loose forwards: Kennedy Tukuafu, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Jorja Miller, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Layla Sae.
Halfbacks: Risileaana Pouri-Lane, Maia Joseph, Iritana Hohaia.
First-fives: Ruahei Demant, Kelly Brazier.
Midfield: Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Stacey Waaka, Theresa Setefano.
Outside backs: Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Renee Holmes.
Non-travelling reserve: Krystal Murray.
Black Ferns Rugby World Cup pool fixtures
New Zealand v Spain, York Community Stadium, York. Monday, August 25, 4.30am.
New Zealand v Japan, Sandy Park, Exeter. Monday, September 1, 1am.
New Zealand v Ireland, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton. Monday, September 8, 1.45am.
