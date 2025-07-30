New Zealand Rugby Player of the Year Jorja Miller speaks about transferring to the Black Ferns from the sevens side and her future goals. Video / Alyse Wright

With the squad tasked with defending the World Cup in England now named, the Black Ferns are making sure all bases are covered.

A 33-strong team was announced late last week, with the World Cup set to begin in late August. It was a squad with big variations in experience.

Among them, 14 were named for their first World Cup campaign – including six players to feature in three tests or fewer – while others head into their third and fourth.

It’s a balance that will benefit the side in the quest to hoist the biggest prize in the sport for a seventh time, assistant coach Tony Christie said.

“I think we did a really good job of getting that balance right between the experience. We’ve got girls here who [have] won pinnacle events, whether it be World Cups or gold medalists, and then we’ve got some young players with some real flair and a real high-risk attitude which we love in this team,” he said.