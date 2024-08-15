The remarkable record, of not having lost at the ground for 30 years, is the last vestige of the All Blacks’ power. That record and the feeble efforts by main rivals Australia, who are a false yardstick, disguise the extent of New Zealand rugby’s decline.

A quick trip to the Auckland suburb of Sandringham gives New Zealand rugby an injection of the feel-good factor now and then. But the reality is that New Zealand is being outplayed and out-thought by other test teams, both tactically and squad development-wise.

Dreamers thought new coach Scott Robertson could turn everything around. He can’t, perhaps because his abilities have been overrated, but also because New Zealand doesn’t have enough test-quality players in every position.

The Robertson revolution will take time if it happens at all. He could do worse than look at how the iron grip of Rassie Erasmus has engineered the re-birth of Springboks rugby, and the absolute need to have a deep pack of power forwards to succeed on the world stage.

Kiwi rugby is also losing out to rival sports.

If defeat to the Pumas at Eden Park doesn’t shock New Zealand rugby into dramatic action, nothing will. I suspect nothing will.

Coverage: Saturday, 7.05pm - Sky

A Springboks lesson

For a lesson in how to build a great test squad based around incredible forward power watch the revamped South African team continue its rampage against Australia soon after the Eden Park test (thanks to an evening kickoff time in Perth).

Coverage: Saturday, 9.45pm - Sky

The Warriors – alive (just) and kicking

The good news: Hallelujah. The Warriors have a proper goalkicker - Adam Pompey - in the team to play Manly.

More good news: When they run out at Brookvale Oval, the Warriors will still have a chance – although very poor - of making the top eight with a further two games (and a bye) remaining. Their position isn’t quite as bad as the shambolic NRL ladder makes it seem.

The bad news: The Warriors have a horrible record against Manly, who are in good form. The teams drew in Auckland four months ago but the Manly forwards ran amok that night.

Coverage: Friday, 8pm - Sky/Sky Open

The English Premier League, featuring a vital relegation battle

Proceedings begin with Manchester United hosting Fulham (Saturday 7am), with United’s manager Erik Ten Haag already in the betting frame to be sacked by Christmas.

Manchester City – seeking a fifth consecutive title and seventh in eight years – open their campaign against Chelsea on Monday morning (3.30am).

Some bookies also list title favourites City at quite short odds to be relegated, because of the 115 charges they face over alleged breaches of EPL financial rules. The result - either way - will make this a watershed season.

Coverage: Sky

UFC: Is it worth forking out this much to watch Israel Adesanya fight Dricus Du Plessis?

The cost of watching the UFC on Sky went up at some point by $5, which might buy you a cup of coffee these days, although probably not.

For a mere $44.95, you can watch Kiwi/Nigerian Adesanya attempt to reclaim his middleweight crown against the awkward South African Du Plessis on Sunday.

They haven’t met before, but have a stormy relationship because of comments each has made about their African heritages.

The stage is set, but if Du Plessis needs another gee-up, he could watch the Springboks maul Australia in the same city on Saturday.

This glamour MMA match-up in Perth won’t begin before 4pm NZ time (no responsibility accepted for this guesstimate). The UFC 305 main card begins at 2pm, with Kiwis Dan Hooker and Kai Kara-France also in action.

Coverage: Sky Arena

Luke Hot Darts

The NZ Darts Masters returns with the game’s biggest star, English teenager Luke Littler, among the contenders in Hamilton. His opponents include world number one Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price, who smashed Littler in the Aussie final last week. For the target-minded, darts is a lot more interesting than Olympic shooting. Mind you, most things are.

Coverage: Friday & Saturday, 7pm - Sky

America’s Cup

A heads up…the Big Boat Show starts in Barcelona late next week. Olympic yachting is reserve grade. This is the real deal.

Coverage: Three/ThreeNow



