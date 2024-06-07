Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Paul Lewis: Can the All Blacks’ new tactics outmanoeuvre England’s young guns?

Paul Lewis
By
6 mins to read
City Kickboxing fighter Nixon Suddens talks about the rise of combat sports in NZ ahead of this weekend's King in the Ring card. Video / Michael Craig

Paul Lewis is a veteran sports journalist who has written four books and covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic & Commonwealth Games and more.

ANALYSIS

  • The All Blacks traditionally favour a wide, possession-based game but have sometimes struggled against teams with strong defences and set-piece strategies.
  • Scott Robertson, the new coach, might consider a style similar to Vern Cotter’s approach at the Blues, which emphasises a strong forward pack and effective set-pieces.
  • This pragmatic approach contrasts with the All Blacks’ usual expansive play but has proven effective in pressure situations, such as previous tests against England.
  • Robertson may implement a Crusaders-like efficiency and resilience, focusing on winning rather than just playing attractively.

Could the All Blacks adopt a more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks