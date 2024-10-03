Steinmetz has a diverse sporting background, starting with hockey and touch rugby before transitioning to rugby. She initially played for Wellington and in Japan in the sevens format before shifting to 15s rugby with Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup.

While studying law and commerce at the University of Canterbury, Steinmetz debuted for Canterbury’s Farah Palmer Cup team in 2018. Her breakthrough happened in 2020 when she played seven more games, scoring two tries. Initially coming off the bench or playing on the left wing, she eventually found her niche at fullback.

She made her Black Ferns debut in Adelaide against Australia in 2022 after a great season with Matatū in Super Rugby Aupiki. She missed the final due to injury but recovered in time to help the Black Ferns win the Pacific Four Series.

This year she moved north, joining Chiefs Manawa. She also changed positions to midfield.

Earlier this year, Steinmetz got engaged to fellow rugby star Rameka Poihipi.

Poihipi, a Māori All Black and Chiefs midfielder, knew that an ordinary proposal wouldn’t suffice. Instead of a romantic dinner or beachside stroll, Poihipi orchestrated a fake photoshoot to surprise Steinmetz. He meticulously planned every detail to ensure she wouldn’t suspect a thing. “I wanted to make sure everything had been taken care of, in the sense that Grace would definitely cotton on if it all wasn’t planned out perfectly,” Poihipi explained earlier this year.

Steinmetz laughed as she recounted the story. “Yeah, I’m a bit of an investigator – I’ve completed my law degree, so I guess it comes naturally! But Rameka did the most incredible job.”

The proposal took place on the beach in Steinmetz’s hometown of Paraparaumu, on the Kāpiti Coast. Poihipi, with the help of their photographer friend Eve Thomas, convinced Steinmetz that they were participating in a seaside shoot for Pāmu Jewellery. Thomas played the role of an engagement fairy godmother, doing Steinmetz’s makeup and organising all the details. They even planned a dinner afterwards, explaining why they were dressed up more than usual.

Steinmetz was completely taken by surprise, making the moment even more special.