Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Black Fern Grace Steinmetz forced to retire after brain injury diagnosis

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Grace Steinmetz in action for Canterbury during the Farah Palmer Cup in 2023. Photo / Photosport

Grace Steinmetz in action for Canterbury during the Farah Palmer Cup in 2023. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns player Grace Steinmetz has been forced to hang up her boots after brain scans revealed it would be unsafe for her to take the field again.

In a post on social media, 26-year-old Steinmetz thanked those who had been part of her journey and supported her.

“Not how I pictured my rugby career coming to an end. Scans have come back showing a brain injury that means I need to hang the boots up, medically retire and never play rugby again. Grateful that my health is still intact and we found out before it was too late.

“This game and the people within it have done SO much for me, and I am super grateful for the last seven years I have had in this sport.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Steinmetz has a diverse sporting background, starting with hockey and touch rugby before transitioning to rugby. She initially played for Wellington and in Japan in the sevens format before shifting to 15s rugby with Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup.

While studying law and commerce at the University of Canterbury, Steinmetz debuted for Canterbury’s Farah Palmer Cup team in 2018. Her breakthrough happened in 2020 when she played seven more games, scoring two tries. Initially coming off the bench or playing on the left wing, she eventually found her niche at fullback.

She made her Black Ferns debut in Adelaide against Australia in 2022 after a great season with Matatū in Super Rugby Aupiki. She missed the final due to injury but recovered in time to help the Black Ferns win the Pacific Four Series.

This year she moved north, joining Chiefs Manawa. She also changed positions to midfield.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Earlier this year, Steinmetz got engaged to fellow rugby star Rameka Poihipi.

Poihipi, a Māori All Black and Chiefs midfielder, knew that an ordinary proposal wouldn’t suffice. Instead of a romantic dinner or beachside stroll, Poihipi orchestrated a fake photoshoot to surprise Steinmetz. He meticulously planned every detail to ensure she wouldn’t suspect a thing. “I wanted to make sure everything had been taken care of, in the sense that Grace would definitely cotton on if it all wasn’t planned out perfectly,” Poihipi explained earlier this year.

Steinmetz laughed as she recounted the story. “Yeah, I’m a bit of an investigator – I’ve completed my law degree, so I guess it comes naturally! But Rameka did the most incredible job.”

The proposal took place on the beach in Steinmetz’s hometown of Paraparaumu, on the Kāpiti Coast. Poihipi, with the help of their photographer friend Eve Thomas, convinced Steinmetz that they were participating in a seaside shoot for Pāmu Jewellery. Thomas played the role of an engagement fairy godmother, doing Steinmetz’s makeup and organising all the details. They even planned a dinner afterwards, explaining why they were dressed up more than usual.

Steinmetz was completely taken by surprise, making the moment even more special.

Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks