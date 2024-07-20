Notable triumphs and an indomitable spirit mark Hewitt’s rugby career. Born and raised in Pōrangahau, southern Hawke’s Bay, he embarked on a journey to become a stalwart of Hawke’s Bay, Southland, and Wellington rugby. His 23 caps for the All Blacks over nine seasons and his crucial role in the early years of Super Rugby with the Hurricanes highlighted a career steeped in dedication and skill.

Yet, it was not only his on-field prowess that defined Hewitt. His career was punctuated by a defining haka standoff with England’s Richard Cockerill in 1997, a moment now entrenched in rugby folklore. Hewitt described it as a battle of wills and a testament to the intensity of international rugby. “It was like there were only two people on that field,” he recalled a vivid reminder of the fierce pride and competitive spirit that marked his career.

A life rebuilt

Hewitt’s journey was not without its trials. A significant turning point came in 1999 when a public incident involving excessive drinking led him to confront his demons. The event was a catalyst for change, and Hewitt’s subsequent efforts to address his alcohol issues and rebuild his life became a central theme in his story.

Former MP Michael Laws, who wrote Hewitt’s biography Gladiator, highlighted this period of personal growth. Hewitt’s path to redemption was marked by his involvement in violence prevention programmes, his advocacy against alcohol abuse, and his work with the SPCA.

A man of dual worlds

In his later years, Hewitt embraced his Māori heritage with renewed vigour, finding strength and spiritual connection in his cultural roots. Laws described how Hewitt’s Māori spirituality and cultural identity became integral to his life, influencing not only his journey but also his interactions with others.

His dedication extended to the world of television as well, with his triumph on Dancing with the Stars in 2005 showcasing a different facet of his character.

Luke Kirkness is the Sports Planning Editor for the NZ Herald. He’s an award-winning journalist who also covered consumer affairs for the Herald and served as an assistant news director.