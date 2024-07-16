Norm Hewitt leads the haka against Boland Invitation XV on tour to South Africa in 1996. Photo / Photosport

Norm Hewitt leads the haka against Boland Invitation XV on tour to South Africa in 1996. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby (NZR), the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board (NZMRB) and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association (NZRPA) have released a statement mourning the loss of former All Black and Māori All Black Norm Hewitt (Ngāti Kahungunu), who passed away yesterday in Wellington after a battle with motor neuron disease.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson acknowledged Hewitt for his contribution to all levels of the game and remembered their time playing against each other.

“I played against Norm as a young player, and he was uncompromising on the field but always gracious with his time off it. He was a regular on the sidelines of club rugby, passionate about the provincial game and a proud All Black and Māori All Black. Our thoughts are with Norm’s family and loved ones at this time.”

New Zealand Māori Rugby Board member and former teammate Arran Pene added how much Māori rugby would miss Hewitt.

“Norm was passionate both on and off the field. He loved his whānau, his rugby and the rugby community. Māori rugby mourns his loss, and our aroha is extended to the whānau. Moe mai rā e te tuakana”.