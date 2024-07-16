Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Norm Hewitt death: NZR, New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, NZR Players Association mourn former All Black’s passing

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Norm Hewitt leads the haka against Boland Invitation XV on tour to South Africa in 1996. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby (NZR), the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board (NZMRB) and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association (NZRPA) have released a statement mourning the loss of former All Black and Māori All Black Norm Hewitt (Ngāti Kahungunu), who passed away yesterday in Wellington after a battle with motor neuron disease.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson acknowledged Hewitt for his contribution to all levels of the game and remembered their time playing against each other.

“I played against Norm as a young player, and he was uncompromising on the field but always gracious with his time off it. He was a regular on the sidelines of club rugby, passionate about the provincial game and a proud All Black and Māori All Black. Our thoughts are with Norm’s family and loved ones at this time.”

New Zealand Māori Rugby Board member and former teammate Arran Pene added how much Māori rugby would miss Hewitt.

“Norm was passionate both on and off the field. He loved his whānau, his rugby and the rugby community. Māori rugby mourns his loss, and our aroha is extended to the whānau. Moe mai rā e te tuakana”.

NZRPA CEO Rob Nichol paid tribute to Hewitt as a founding Board member of the association.

“Norm was highly influential in our establishment, and the opportunities and support provided for players to this day. Norm was a proud man, who loved his family and cared greatly for his friends. His impact within rugby, the wider community, and on the huge variety of people and organisations he helped over the years has been immense.

“We are proud of all Norm achieved, will be forever grateful for his inspiration and contribution, and will miss him. On behalf of the players we send our deepest love and support to Arlene and the family. Rest in peace and love our friend.”

Norm was a loved son, husband, father and brother. Hewitt is also recognised for his significant contributions to Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Southland and the Hurricanes.

NZR’s statement asked that the privacy of Hewitt’s whānau is respected and further inquiries can be made to the whānau spokesman Michael Laws.

Paiahaha Paiahaha

Hikohiko te uira

Papa te whatatiri

Rū ana te whēnua e

Haere atu ra

E te rangatira Norm Hewitt

E te toa o te papa whutupōro

Te Mūrau a te tini, Te Wenerau a te mano.

Ko te ao Whutupōro e tangi ana mōu.

Haere e moe okioki ai

Attention Attention

Lightening flashes

Thunder flashes

The earth reverberates

Go now

Norm Hewitt our chief

Warrior on the rugby field

The dread of the many, the awe of multitudes.

The World of Rugby mourns for you

Farewell, rest now in quiet repose.

