My dad is slowly dying of motor neurone disease — there’s a chance the same fate awaits me

Chris Hyde
By
7 mins to read
Chris Hyde with his dad Mark Hyde, who has been diagnosed with bulbar onset motor neurone disease. Photo / Paul Taylor

Next week is Brain Awareness Week. Hawke’s Bay Today editor Chris Hyde shares his story of dealing with a rare and brutal motor neurone disease diagnosis in his family.

Now and then

